Fundraising Fife twins walking 50 miles in all weather to help homeless

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 15 2021, 3.35pm Updated: November 15 2021, 3.35pm
Lawrie and Wallace Grant.
A pair of kind-hearted twins from Fife are tackling homelessness step-by-step by bracing all weather in a 50-mile walking challenge.

Lawrie and Wallace Grant, eight-year-old twin boys, from Ceres, Fife, grew concerned about the homeless crisis when they were having lunch in Dundee one day and took notice of an elderly homeless lady begging.

The boys were taken aback by the woman’s struggles so gave her some money and loved being able to help her.

Twins determined to help homeless

The following week, their Cub Scouts leader set them a personal challenge to earn a badge. It was their choice to do something, so the boys decided to raise money to buy Christmas meals for the homeless.

This was when ‘miles for meals’ was born.

Lawrie and Wallace Grant.
Lawrie and Wallace helping each other out after a tiring walk.

Karen Young, Lawrie and Wallace’s mother, said: “We decided we would challenge ourselves to walk 50 miles in two weeks.

“I got in touch with Social Bite and they recommended that we set up a JustGiving page.

“The walking has been really difficult at times due to poor weather and the fact the boys do something most nights of the week.

“At times we have walked in the dark, wind and rain. We did short walks after school and long ones at the weekends. Longest was 12 miles around Loch Leven.

“Every time we walked we would post photos and updates on Facebook and the link to our page.”

Shock after fundraising target smashed

The boys hoped to reach £200 and Karen said the family “can’t believe” they’ve now reached an incredible £1595.

Lawrie and Wallace Grant.
The amazing work from Lawrie and Wallace Grant has bought 300 Christmas dinners already.

She added: “We’ve had so many messages of encouragement and it has been an amazing experience. With this money, over 300 people will get Christmas dinner this year .

“I’m so proud of the boys and I think what will stay with them is how kind and generous people have been. People do really want to help those less fortunate.

“I’m hoping this will stay with them in the future and have no doubt they will challenge themselves again.”

If you’re already homeless, or likely to become homeless within the next 8 weeks you can apply for help getting somewhere to live from your local council. This is known as making a homeless application.

Statistics from Shelter Scotland show roughly 1400 people registered as homeless in Dundee in 2019/20 alone.

Lawrie and Wallace are still looking for donations through their JustGiving page.

 

