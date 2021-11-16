Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Disgust’ as St Andrews Men’s Shed charity targeted in £1,000 break-in

By Katy Scott
November 16 2021, 3.04pm Updated: November 16 2021, 3.25pm
Henry Paul at St Andrews Men's Shed.

Volunteers at a Fife charity say they are “disgusted” after their premises were targeted in a £1,000 break-in.

Thieves made off with goods from St Andrews Men’s Shed at the town’s Botanical Gardens over the weekend.

About 50 men help at the shed, where they meet and take part in practical activities, and support community projects.

Henry Paul, chairman of the charity, discovered the break-in as he opened up the shed on Monday morning .

Drills, TV and cash stolen

He said: “The padlocks were cut open and our safe was forced open, but thankfully we hadn’t left any cash in it.

“But they still stole six Dewalt cordless drills, a flat-screen TV and a small amount of cash from elsewhere as well.

“The police were around promptly in the morning and then SOCO [scenes of crime officers] were around in the afternoon dusting for prints.

“There have been break-ins at the Botanics during summer, so we’re not sure if they’re related.”

Henry with the safe that the thieves forced open.

The stolen tools had either been donated or bought using money raised by the charity to support community projects.

Henry said: “The break-in will limit what we can do.

“The community projects that we were involved in will need to be put on hold.

“In the past we’ve built muddy kitchens for a school in Cupar and planters for the MS Society.

‘It’s so sad for everyone involved’

“The tools were donated and some were purchased with money donated to us.

“They’re all there so that people can borrow them for our projects, which will now be on hold.”

Henry says volunteers have been left shocked by the theft of their property.

He added: “We’ve never had a break-in before, so we were all pretty disgusted.

“It’s very sad for everyone involved in the project.

The thieves stole a flat screen TV that was used for training courses and inductions.

“It’s taken a long time to build up to where we are now, four years in, so this has set us back quite a bit.

“Soco took samples away, so they’ll look to find any DNA or fingerprints.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following a break-in and theft from an outbuilding near the Botanic Gardens in St Andrews which was reported on Monday, and is believed to have happened between the late afternoon of Saturday and Monday morning.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should report this to officers via 101 and quote incident number 0881 of November 15.”

