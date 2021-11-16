Railway line re-opens after lorry crash on Fife embankment

An error occurred. Please try again.

The railway line between Perth and Ladybank in Fife has reopened after being closed for several hours on Monday when a lorry crashed down an embankment.

The incident happened in Newburgh, with the line shut for about 16 hours.

Five people were described as “walking wounded” after the crash, which left the lorry in danger of falling on to the tracks.

National Rail Enquiries confirmed the track had reopened just after 12.30am on Tuesday.

✅CLEARED: Trains are now able to run normally between Edinburgh and Perth following disruption caused by a road accident near the railway between #Ladybank and Perth. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) November 16, 2021

The B937 closed near Collessie was also closed as a result of the incident.

Network Rail reported that it was more complex to recover the vehicle than initially thought, forcing services between Perth and Edinburgh to come to a halt.