Police hunt vandals who spray-painted 12 vehicles in Dunfermline wrecking spree

Police are hunting vandals who spray-painted a dozen vehicles in a wrecking spree on a Dunfermline street.

Officers are investigating after cars were daubed with gold and white paint, while others suffered scratches to bodywork, on Sunday night.

Residents on Thistle Street in the Headwell area of the town woke up on Monday to find the trail of destruction.

Several paint marks were still visible on the vehicles on Tuesday, despite the owners’ efforts to clean them up.

One owner, who has asked not to be named, says the damage to her car will cost hundreds of pounds to fix.

She said: “It’s just wanton damage that makes no sense whatsoever.

“Not only is it the inconvenience of having to sort it out, it’s the cost.

“My car is one of 12 damaged on the street overnight. It’s beyond me who would want to do such a thing.”

Officers were on Thistle Street for several hours on Monday afternoon as an investigation got under way to catch those responsible.

Another local branded the culprits “idiots”.

She told The Courier: “Several neighbours close to me had their cars damaged with one being sprayed right across the front windscreen.

“It’s usually such a quiet street without any trouble like this.

“They are just idiots out to spoil other people’s lives and need to be stopped from doing it again.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of cars which were damaged while parked on Thistle Street in Dunfermline during Sunday evening.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”