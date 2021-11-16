Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police hunt vandals who spray-painted 12 vehicles in Dunfermline wrecking spree

By Neil Henderson
November 16 2021, 12.08pm
Police are investigating the incident which left a dozen vehicles vandalised.
Police are investigating the incident which left a dozen vehicles vandalised.

Police are hunting vandals who spray-painted a dozen vehicles in a wrecking spree on a Dunfermline street.

Officers are investigating after cars were daubed with gold and white paint, while others suffered scratches to bodywork, on Sunday night.

Residents on Thistle Street in the Headwell area of the town woke up on Monday to find the trail of destruction.

Several paint marks were still visible on the vehicles on Tuesday, despite the owners’ efforts to clean them up.

Paint is still visible on some vehicles despite efforts to clean it off.

One owner, who has asked not to be named, says the damage to her car will cost hundreds of pounds to fix.

She said: “It’s just wanton damage that makes no sense whatsoever.

“Not only is it the inconvenience of having to sort it out, it’s the cost.

“My car is one of 12 damaged on the street overnight. It’s beyond me who would want to do such a thing.”

Vehicles had windows daubed with gold and white paint.

Officers were on Thistle Street for several hours on Monday afternoon as an investigation got under way to catch those responsible.

Another local branded the culprits “idiots”.

She told The Courier: “Several neighbours close to me had their cars damaged with one being sprayed right across the front windscreen.

“It’s usually such a quiet street without any trouble like this.

Locals have hit out at those responsible.

“They are just idiots out to spoil other people’s lives and need to be stopped from doing it again.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of cars which were damaged while parked on Thistle Street in Dunfermline during Sunday evening.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Fife mum knocked down 12-year-old boy after failing to stop at zebra crossing

More from The Courier