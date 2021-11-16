B&M Glenrothes: Police probe late-night break-in at store

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched an investigation after a late-night break-in at the B&M store in Glenrothes.

Locals reported seeing a large police presence around the store on Flemington Road at around 11pm on Monday.

At least seven police vehicles were seen parked outside the B&M store, which had closed a couple of hours previously.

It is unclear whether anything was taken or any damage was caused during the incident.

Police inquiries at an early stage

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for B&M said the firm does not comment on police matters.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Flemington Road, Glenrothes, around 11.05pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”