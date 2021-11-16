B&M Glenrothes: Police probe late-night break-in at store By Amie Flett November 16 2021, 12.17pm Updated: November 16 2021, 2.53pm Police pictured outside the B&M store in Glenrothes after the break-in. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched an investigation after a late-night break-in at the B&M store in Glenrothes. Locals reported seeing a large police presence around the store on Flemington Road at around 11pm on Monday. B&M in Glenrothes. At least seven police vehicles were seen parked outside the B&M store, which had closed a couple of hours previously. It is unclear whether anything was taken or any damage was caused during the incident. Police inquiries at an early stage When approached for comment, a spokesperson for B&M said the firm does not comment on police matters. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Flemington Road, Glenrothes, around 11.05pm on Monday. “Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.” B&M ‘fully stocked’ for Christmas period after securing early deliveries More from The Courier ‘Disgust’ as St Andrews Men’s Shed charity targeted in £1,000 break-in Police step up patrols after high-value break-ins across Dundee ‘I could have been raped’: Dundee hairdresser fights off man after indecent exposure Police called to three-vehicle crash on Glenrothes roundabout