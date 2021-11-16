Busy M90 junction in Fife to close for overnight roadworks

An error occurred. Please try again.

One of Fife’s busiest motorway junctions is to close overnight this week to allow for barrier repairs.

The southbound off-slip at M90 junction two – the Pitreavie Interchange – will be closed on Friday for the work to be carried out.

Drivers are being warned that the closure will run between 8pm on Friday and 6.30am on Saturday.

A diversion will be in place for southbound traffic via junction 1C at Admiralty, where drivers can come off before returning north on the motorway towards junction two.

However, the main M90 carriageway will remain open during the work.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “This overnight slip road closure is essential to allow repairs to roadside barriers to be carried out safely.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we carry out these works.

“If you need to use this route on the night of November 19, please allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”