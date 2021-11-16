Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Busy M90 junction in Fife to close for overnight roadworks

By Neil Henderson
November 16 2021, 3.21pm Updated: November 16 2021, 5.03pm
The motorway slip-road will close overnight to allow for essential repairs.
One of Fife’s busiest motorway junctions is to close overnight this week to allow for barrier repairs.

The southbound off-slip at M90 junction two – the Pitreavie Interchange – will be closed on Friday for the work to be carried out.

Drivers are being warned that the closure will run between 8pm on Friday and 6.30am on Saturday.

A diversion will be in place for southbound traffic via junction 1C at Admiralty, where drivers can come off before returning north on the motorway towards junction two.

However, the main M90 carriageway will remain open during the work.

Motorists are advised that journey times may be extended during the closure.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “This overnight slip road closure is essential to allow repairs to roadside barriers to be carried out safely.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we carry out these works.

“If you need to use this route on the night of November 19, please allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”

