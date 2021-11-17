Covid: Fife records highest number of weekly deaths in Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fife has recorded the highest number of weekly deaths linked to Covid-19 in Scotland, according to new data.

A report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 15 people who died in Fife last week had coronavirus mentioned on their death certificates.

They were among 115 deaths linked to Covid across the country between November 8 and 14.

That was 25 fewer than the previous week.

Glasgow had the next highest number of deaths with 14, and there were eight in South Lanarkshire, according to the NHRS report.

In Fife, the number of weekly coronavirus deaths has increased since dropping dramatically in April.

On October 18 the kingdom recorded its highest number of weekly Covid-related fatalities since January when 21 people died.

Those dying with coronavirus are in the older age range.

In the first two weeks of November, the highest number of deaths being linked to the virus were in the 65-74 group, followed by 85-plus, and 75-84.

The NRS report also reveals new data on how Covid is affecting people of different ethnicities.

It finds:

Deaths amongst people with Pakistani ethnicity are 3.7 times as likely to involve Covid-19 as people with white Scottish ethnicity

Deaths amongst people with Chinese ethnicity (1.7 times as likely), Indian ethnicity (1.7 times as likely) and other Asian ethnicity (3.0 times as likely) are more likely to involve Covid-19 than people with white Scottish ethnicity

Deaths amongst people with white other British ethnicity are less likely to involve Covid-19 than people with white Scottish ethnicity (0.8 times as likely)

The likelihood of deaths among people with other white, white Polish and white Irish ethnicity involving Covid-19 is not significantly different from those with White Scottish ethnicity

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “The number of registered Covid-19 deaths has fallen to the lowest number since early September.

“The next couple of weeks will provide valuable evidence on whether the latest fall is the start of a sustained decline or a continuation of the recent fluctuations.

“Our analysis shows that there continues to be an increased risk of dying with Covid-19 among people living in Scotland’s most deprived areas and that deaths of people with a Pakistani, Chinese, Indian or other Asian ethnicity are more likely to involve Covid-19 than those of people with a white Scottish ethnicity.”

Daily Covid data

It comes as the latest daily figures show that two further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Fife.

No new deaths have been registered in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

In total, 771 people being treated in hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 28 days, and 57 in ICU.

In Fife there are 53 people in hospital with the virus, five of them being treated in intensive care.

Across Tayside 42 hospital patients have had a positive Covid test and six people in ICU.

NHS Fife ‘urge everyone’ to get vaccinated

NHS Fife Director of Public Health, Dr Joy Tomlinson, said: “In recent weeks we have seen a small rise in the numbers of people dying after contracting COVID-19 and this reflects the sustained high levels of infection in our communities.

“The best means of protecting ourselves against the worst effects of the virus continues

to be vaccination.

“Many of those people who end up the most unwell, and even sadly dying after contracting COVID-19, are not fully vaccinated.

“As we have seen since the start of the pandemic, even those who are otherwise well can become seriously ill after contracting the virus and there is clear evidence that vaccination considerably reduces your risk of coming to harm.

“We continue to urge everyone in Fife who is eligible to get fully vaccinated at one of the many clinics across Fife.

“Doing so not only reduces your chances of becoming seriously unwell but also limits the opportunity that you pass COVID-19 to your loved ones and those around you.”

Latest vaccination data

Since December 29 last year, there have been 3,494 deaths relating to coronavirus among people who were unvaccinated.

This is in comparison to 314 Covid-19 deaths among people who had received one dose of the vaccine and 1,296 deaths of people who had received both doses.

As of last Thursday there were 137 unvaccinated people in hospital who were positive Covid-19, 17 positive patients who had received one dose of the vaccine and 346 patients with the virus who had received both doses.

About 79% of people have now received their first dose of the vaccine while about 72% have received their second.

The figures are higher locally – with 92% of people in Fife having had their first jab and 88% their second, while the numbers in Tayside are 92% and 88% respectively.

Extended reach of vaccine passports

Earlier this week Nicola Sturgeon announced that extending vaccine passports into pubs, cinemas and theatres from December 6 is under consideration – with a final decision to be made next Tuesday.

The Scottish Government says extending the use of vaccine passports could help keep Covid levels low enough to allow people to enjoy a “normal Christmas”.

However, concerns have been raised that the move could have financial consequences for industries affected – with a Fife pub boss warning that the move could lead to an “avalanche of cancellations” before the festive period.

All those aged over 40 have now been invited to receive their Covid booster injection, after the Scottish Government announced on Wednesday that those aged 40-49 are now eligible to receive the third dose.