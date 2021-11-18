Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why Tayside and Fife are set to be warmer than Madrid and Venice

By Bryan Copland
November 18 2021, 8.49am Updated: November 18 2021, 2.14pm
The Spanish capital, Madrid, will be cooler than most parts of Tayside and Fife over the next two days.
Tayside and Fife are set to be warmer than Madrid and Venice over the next two days as the region enjoys temperatures well above average.

Weather forecasters say highs of up to 15°C are expected across most parts on Thursday and Friday.

That is in contrast to the UK average temperature for mid-November of just 8°C.

Conditions will remain mild on Thursday and Friday nights with temperatures staying in double figures.

Experts say one of the reasons for the unseasonably warm weather is the foehn effect, where there is a change from wet and cold conditions on one side of a mountain to warmer and drier conditions on the other.

Further north, parts of Aberdeenshire could see temperatures as high as 17°C on Thursday and Friday.

Madrid will reach highs of 13°C and Venice 14°C, while many areas of eastern Europe will be in single figures.

However, while conditions are warmer here than usual, they will still be some way off the record for this time of year – which for Scotland, stands at just over 20°C.

But the mild weather will not last, as the mercury is set to dip as low as 6°C during the day in many parts of Tayside and Fife by Sunday – and could drop to 1°C overnight.

The Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife says it will be cloud with some rain at times in Perthshire, but mainly dry further east, with strong and gusty south-westerly winds and a maximum temperature of 15°C.

Overnight it will be largely dry and windy, but very mild with lows of 11°C.

Another cloudy day is predicted on Friday with some light rain in western Perthshire and mainly dry elsewhere.

It will remain breezy and mild with 15°C once again possible across many parts.

Things change on Saturday when rain arrives and it turns “much colder” on Saturday night into Sunday, according to the Met Office, with wintry showers over high ground.

It will then turn drier and slightly milder on Monday.

