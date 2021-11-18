Why Tayside and Fife are set to be warmer than Madrid and Venice

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tayside and Fife are set to be warmer than Madrid and Venice over the next two days as the region enjoys temperatures well above average.

Weather forecasters say highs of up to 15°C are expected across most parts on Thursday and Friday.

That is in contrast to the UK average temperature for mid-November of just 8°C.

Conditions will remain mild on Thursday and Friday nights with temperatures staying in double figures.

Experts say one of the reasons for the unseasonably warm weather is the foehn effect, where there is a change from wet and cold conditions on one side of a mountain to warmer and drier conditions on the other.

Part of the reason behind the warmth in NE Scotland today is because of a #foehn effect … 👇 pic.twitter.com/IEqpsNHpVR — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 18, 2021

Further north, parts of Aberdeenshire could see temperatures as high as 17°C on Thursday and Friday.

Madrid will reach highs of 13°C and Venice 14°C, while many areas of eastern Europe will be in single figures.

However, while conditions are warmer here than usual, they will still be some way off the record for this time of year – which for Scotland, stands at just over 20°C.

Temperatures this afternoon in NE Scot could be an incredible 9⃣ Celsius above their mid-Nov average #Foehn Far from record-breaking though, in case you were wondering. Scottish records – Nov 20.6C – Dec 18.7C pic.twitter.com/HKEWxT6rxt — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) November 18, 2021

But the mild weather will not last, as the mercury is set to dip as low as 6°C during the day in many parts of Tayside and Fife by Sunday – and could drop to 1°C overnight.

The Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife says it will be cloud with some rain at times in Perthshire, but mainly dry further east, with strong and gusty south-westerly winds and a maximum temperature of 15°C.

Overnight it will be largely dry and windy, but very mild with lows of 11°C.

Another cloudy day is predicted on Friday with some light rain in western Perthshire and mainly dry elsewhere.

It will remain breezy and mild with 15°C once again possible across many parts.

Things change on Saturday when rain arrives and it turns “much colder” on Saturday night into Sunday, according to the Met Office, with wintry showers over high ground.

It will then turn drier and slightly milder on Monday.