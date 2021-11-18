Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mountcastle Quarry: Plans for Fife leisure and fishing project rejected

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
November 18 2021, 10.42am Updated: November 18 2021, 3.40pm
Leisure plans for Mountcastle Quarry have been rejected.
Councillors in Fife have sunk plans to give a former quarry a new lease of life as a leisure and tourism facility.

Eden Muir Limited had been seeking permission to create a new trout fishery just off the A91 at Mountcastle Quarry, which was previously used for sand and gravel extraction for many years.

The former quarry pits at the Melville Lodges site have since been flooded to form a series of lochans, which have been fenced off for safety reasons.

Councillors vote against Mountcastle Quarry plans

But the company’s proposals to fill the waterbodies with trout and install 19 fishing platforms, a pontoon and a reception building failed to find favour with members of the north east Fife planning committee, who voted 7-6 against the idea.

Fife councillors heard that work on the fishing venture had already started without permission, and officers have now been asked to ensure the site is fully restored by taking enforcement action.

Conservative councillor Tony Miklinski formally moved refusal of the application, suggesting it would have a negative impact on the area’s ecology and biodiversity and that there was insufficient justification for such a development in that location.

“We should very clearly be making every effort to make sure there is not any further demise of species unless it’s a really important activity,” he said.

Councillor Tony Miklinski voiced his opposition to the plans.
Mr Miklinski also said it “beggars belief” that work had apparently started at Mountcastle Quarry without permission.

Fife Council’s natural heritage officer had voiced concerns about the impact the development could have on bird populations and the site’s biodiversity, but a series of mitigation measures – including no fishing exclusion zones – put forward by Eden Muir convinced planners to recommend approval.

However, the 13-strong committee was divided on the application‘s merits, with seven members eventually deciding to over-rule that recommendation.

More than 100 comments were received by planners – 64 in support and 41 against – and highlighted how contentious the application has been.

Claims project could be ‘Trojan horse’

Monimail Community Council even branded the project as a “Trojan horse”, suggesting it was clearly an attempt to develop the site further for housing or as a holiday park.

Committee chair David Hamilton said locals had gradually seen the erosion of the local environment through the nearby Melville Waste Works and incessant quarrying and fears leisure encroachments will be next.

And he added: “The cumulation of these projects plus low appetite to enforce post-development pledges and promises is a disgrace.

“This is not an altruistic stewardship of a problem piece of land but an attempt by a housing development company to get a foothold and commercially develop a beauty spot in a very special part of Fife.”

