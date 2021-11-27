Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Resilient communities: How can market towns be sustainable to all in the 21st century?

By Michael Alexander
November 27 2021, 7.30am Updated: November 27 2021, 1.42pm
General view of traffic in The Bonnygate, Cupar. John Stevenson.
How can market towns be resilient and sustainable to all in the 21st century? A recent lecture by St Andrews University’s Professor Sir Ian Boyd explored the ‘big picture’, writes Michael Alexander.

In his introduction to the recent Cupar & District annual lecture, Bill Pagan, chairman of Cupar’s Development Trust, noted that in the past half century, the market town and former royal burgh had been through many changes.

The former Fife county town had suffered the closure of its civil and criminal courts, its GCHQ facility at Hawklaw, Scotland’s only sugar beet factory, a major agricultural market, elements of its further education college and its status as a local authority headquarters.

During Covid-19, Cupar had proven itself as a “caring community” through collaboration by numerous local organisations, all determined to play their part in mitigating the problems caused by the pandemic, then contributing to recover from it.

In an ever-changing world, however, how does a vibrant market town like Cupar adapt to the environmental, sustainability and post-Covid challenges of the century ahead?

Looking to the future

The question was posed as guest speaker Professor Sir Ian Boyd gave an online lecture titled: “Environmental shocks and resilient communities: How a 21st century market town can be sustainable to the benefit of all’.

A Fellow of the Royal Society and the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Professor Boyd was Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs from 2012 to 2019, and is currently Professor in Biology at St Andrews University where he leads on climate change.

Professor Sir Ian Boyd gives the annual Cupar & District lecture

An expert on environmental shocks and resilience, Professor Boyd admits he doesn’t know too much about communities and market towns. He brings a “very analytical perspective” because he’s a scientist.

But one of the “great strengths” of some of the things he’s involved in is they mix up physical and social sciences and come to joint conclusions.

Building resilience

Many of the principles that can be used to build resilience into communities apply as much at national and international level as they do at local burgh and individual household level, he says.

Professor Boyd explained that one of the functions he had in government was to take a “broad brushed view” of the 10, 20, 30 year future – something that few in government tend to do when they are “firefighting” and dealing with short term issues.

What are the strategic challenges?

Non-communicable disease:

One of the biggest concerns of the health and science community right now is non-communicable disease, driven by lifestyle.

It’s illustrated by obesity and associated diseases.

It raises fears it will “swamp” our health system if it isn’t brought under control.

“That requires a whole attitude change and values change within society,” he says.

Obesity is a threat to the general health of the population

Emerging and exotic diseases:

However, the second example, illustrated over the past two years by Covid-19, is emerging and exotic diseases.

While a pandemic was an “entirely predictable event”, the timing and form of the disease was not known.

It was “rather fortunate”, he said, that relatively speaking, Covid-19 “didn’t kill very many people” because there are a lot of other diseases out there that could have killed much larger numbers and would have been much more difficult to manage.

Mobile Covid testing units set up in Fluthers Car Park, Cupar in March 2021

However, it’s a continuous issue that needs to be addressed.

Food, water and air of the future:

Also of concern is access to food, clean water and clean air.

Most take them for granted. But he emphasises that they should not be.

“Our food supply system is extremely vulnerable to shocks,” he adds.

Near-empty toilet paper shelves in a supermarket during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“During Covid-19 it was one of the biggest concerns that the food supply system would fail. It didn’t, but it was a close run thing on occasions.”

Resource depletion:

Another area of concern is resource depletion.

While these issues can often feel remote, the exponential extraction of resources for domestic consumption has been ongoing since the industrial revolution and is accelerating.

Professor Boyd says many don’t understand that some of our biggest environmental problems are actually associated with consumption.

A bucket chain excavator mines lignite in the open-cast mine of Vattenfall AG in Jaenschwalde, Germany

Waste:

Waste is another major problem and a reality of the resources we consume.

Fundamentally, the rise in waste that we have – whether solid or gaseous like greenhouse gases and the pollution it causes – is driven by the amount of materials we absorb into the economy.

To give an illustration how fast it is going up, from the years 2010 to 2013, China used more cement than the USA did in the whole of the 20th century.

“With regard to waste, the amount of waste we produce is directly driven by the amount of material we consume,” says Professor Boyd. But waste is becoming toxic within the environment.

landfill

“And that toxicity expresses itself in a very wide range of different ways – everything from the poor air quality we have to global warming, climate change, to things like poly saturated hydrocarbons that leak into the oceans. They are very toxic, partitioning into the fats of tissues of things like fish.

“If you go onto the Department of Health website, it says don’t eat fatty fish more than once a week. The reason for that is actually eating it more than once a week you would potentially gain a toxic dose of some of these compounds.”

Climate change:

The final point on Professor Boyd’s list is climate change. It’s a consequence of consumption, but its consequences also have to be directly managed as well.

Examining how materially efficient different sectors of the economy are, Professor Boyd says agriculture, forestry and fisheries are “extraordinarily inefficient”.

Food production in particular is four or five times less resource efficient than manufacturing and energy and water, he says.

“What’s more,” he adds, “the real concern here is while manufacturing, energy and water are continually showing efficiencies – in other words they are becoming better at using less and less resource to get the same value, agriculture is not.

“It has not increased in its efficiency for the last 30 years, despite the fact that immense spent on research to do that.

The efficiency of farming needs to change

“That’s why one of my big clarion calls is we have to transform how we produce food.

“If we do not transform how we produce food and do it quickly, probably by the middle of the century, then we will suffer a huge consequence because the land that we use for producing food cannot be used for other things, and that includes storing carbon, biodiversity and it also includes the health and welfare of people.”

How do we tackle the issues?

When it comes to tackling these fundamental issues, Professor Boyd says there are three competing discourses running through society.

The Tragedy Discourse:

The ‘Tragedy Discourse’ takes the view that unless global common land is managed properly, it gets “trashed”, as is happening globally now.

Backed by the likes of Greta Thunberg, it concludes that if we continue following that course, we will not only run out of resources, we’ll run out of living space for people too, and there will be serious winners and losers.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg

“Even in Scotland we use twice the amount of basic resource that we would be using if we were sustainable,” he adds.

“We use 18 tonnes of basic materials a year individually in Scotland, but we need to get that to eight tones to be sustainable.

“In other countries, particularly the USA, consumption is twice or three times what we consume in Scotland.

“But we shouldn’t make us feel good because we are well over what we are due as our fair share of global resources. It’s a values based argument, that literally how we live is not compatible with sustainability of the planet.”

The Adaptation Discourse:

The Adaptation Discourse, by contrast, is usually proposed by liberal economists because what they espouse is that we are an imaginative organism with fantastic powers and capabilities who can solve problems by ingenuity.

Staff nurse Linda Smyth of NHS Tayside receiving first vaccine from Marion McLaggan with fellow Covid-19 vaccinator Gill Allan in December 2020

Examples might range from the Covid-19 vaccine to new food production technology.

The Survivalist Discourse:

The final discourse, meanwhile, is the Sustainability or Survivalist Discourse, which is more or less “business as usual”, with a few investments here and there.

“Most of the governments who attended COP26 are very much in this category,” he says.

“We’re not going to change how we live. We will invest to some extent in the technology that might dig us out of the hole. That’s very much the attitude in government.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greets US President Joe Biden at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow

Acute emergencies

Professor Boyd has also been involved in planning for acute emergencies.

He had responsibility for the clean-up of the Salisbury novichok poisoning and has also been involved in other emergencies like flooding.

Systems are in place to respond to national risks when they occur and a continual process of understanding where those risks are.These range from pandemics to food supply failure to seismic activity, nuclear accidents and dam bursts.

Ultimately, however, the aim is to reduce the frequency and impact of events by creating resilience in communities.

“In other words, when things go wrong, then communities ideally will not even notice, and if they don’t notice then they are resilient” adds Professor Boyd.

*The Cupar & District lecture 2021 can be viewed below: