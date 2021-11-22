Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Sidelined’ Fife community to protest controversial fence at Burntisland Harbour

By Alasdair Clark
November 22 2021, 7.00am
BHAT Burntisland Forth Ports
Community campaigners wants to stop the fence

A Fife community group that says it feels “sidelined” is set to protest against a new high-security fence planned at Burntisland Harbour.

Forth Ports was given approval for its plans to build the fence at Burntisland Harbour in September despite objections from locals.

Council planners had said the fence and gates were ”justified as being required on health and safety grounds as well to make the site safe and secure”.

But those objecting fear it exclude the public access to large parts of the harbour, which have been enjoyed for centuries.

Burntisland Harbour
Locals fishing at the harbour

In a last-ditch effort to stop the fence from being installed, Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT) is attempting to register to purchase the land through community right to buy legislation.

The law allows communities to register an interest in land or property and potentially take it over.

Over 3,000 people have signed a petition against the fence, and  BHAT is planning a march and rally on November 27 in an effort to raise awareness for their effort.

Some of the members of BHAT and other supporters who are against the installation of fencing at Burntisland Harbour.

The march will start at Beacon water-front and before going to the old Railway Station in Burntisland, where there will be speeches and community singing of the campaign song “Who’ll Feed Sammy” – a tame seal that visits the harbour for handouts of fish from the locals.

“With feelings in the town still running high, a good turnout is anticipated,” BHAT said.

“We want the harbour to remain a community resource, accessible to all, and we want it ‘developed’ in a sustainable way that benefits the community.

‘We were sidelined’

“We’ve tried fighting the fence but we had no control and limited influence, we were sidelined, we had no power,” they said.

BHAT said the greatest control would come with owning the land: “If we own it we have greater control than those who don’t as that’s the system we live in.”

Explaining the fence, a spokesperson for Forth Ports said: “As the owners of the port, we are legally responsible for ensuring the safety of everyone at the harbour.

Our plans will still enable the people of Burntisland to walk through the port, but safely and avoiding areas of higher risk

Forth Ports

“We have consulted widely with community representatives and local politicians to outline our plans in detail ahead of this submission.

“We have no intention to close off the whole of the Port of Burntisland.

“Our plans will still enable the people of Burntisland to walk through the port, but safely and avoiding areas of higher risk.”

