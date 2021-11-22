Where to exercise safely: Fitness sessions to try after dark in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

With the dark mornings and nights of autumn and winter now upon us, working out can feel like more of a chore for many of us.

Even if you’ve embraced a running regime or are in the habit of walking every day, putting the trainers on to venture out in the cold needs an extra layer of motivation!

The thought of running alone in dark streets can be enough to put you off.

So we have lots of ideas to help you keep fit and stay safe in Fife.

We’ve produced a list for Dundee and Tayside too as well as top tips from fitness expert Shelley Booth on keeping safe when working out.

Running clubs in Fife

Some of the clubs across the Kingdom include:

Carnegie Harriers welcome new members who have some running experience or a reasonable level of fitness. Training on Thursdays at 6.30pm at Pitreavie Sport and Soccer Centre, Dunfermline.

welcome new members who have some running experience or a reasonable level of fitness. Training on Thursdays at 6.30pm at Pitreavie Sport and Soccer Centre, Dunfermline. Anster Haddies is a small, friendly running club based in the East Neuk of Fife. Training is at the McArthur Community Sports Centre, Waid Academy, Anstruther on Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm.

is a small, friendly running club based in the East Neuk of Fife. Training is at the McArthur Community Sports Centre, Waid Academy, Anstruther on Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm. Kirkcaldy Wizards is an adults group based in Kirkcaldy. Open to all levels. Coached sessions run Mondays and Wednesdays at 6.30pm from Beveridge Park car park.

Walking clubs include:

Fife Walking Club welcomes walkers of all ages and abilities to enjoy a year round programme of walks. With around 100 members there is at least one walk on almost every weekend in the year. The timetable until December is online.

welcomes walkers of all ages and abilities to enjoy a year round programme of walks. With around 100 members there is at least one walk on almost every weekend in the year. The timetable until December is online. Fife Out and About has small walking groups with an emphasis on enjoyment and quieter routes. Non-members can join for two walks prior to joining. Their programme can also be found online.

has small walking groups with an emphasis on enjoyment and quieter routes. Non-members can join for two walks prior to joining. Their programme can also be found online. Local mindfulness practitioner Craig Gilbert runs regular Mindfulness walks in Fife with the next one coming up on November 28.

If you want to try pilates or yoga there’s a range of classes including:

Yoga, pilates and group Reformer Pilates classes (including Monday at 5.45pm) can be found at Mind and Body Studio, Kirkcaldy. Classes run every day and details and how to book can be found on their website.

classes (including Monday at 5.45pm) can be found at Mind and Body Studio, Kirkcaldy. Classes run every day and details and how to book can be found on their website. A range of yoga classes by candlelight including Dynamic Hot Zen Yoga with Yoga Nidra on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm at Centre for Positive Change, Kirkcaldy. Again, a full timetable and booking instructions are available online.

The Pilates Project have pilates classes most evenings in North East Fife including in St Andrews, Cupar, Newport on Tay, Tayport, Gauldry, Luthrie, Blebo Craigs and Kingskettle in Fife. Run by Gina Easson, for more information and to book go online.

have pilates classes most evenings in including in St Andrews, Cupar, Newport on Tay, Tayport, Gauldry, Luthrie, Blebo Craigs and Kingskettle in Fife. Run by Gina Easson, for more information and to book go online. Fife Sport and Leisure Trust run a number of pilates and yoga classes at various times at their venues across Fife. Evening classes include Monday 5.45pm pilates at Dalgety Bay, 6pm yoga at Kirkcaldy, Monday 7pm pilates at Dunfermline. Tuesday 7pm pilates at Carnegie. Thursday 7.30pm yoga at Michael Woods.

Other classes offering something a bit different to try include: