New winter festival for Dunfermline: Here’s what it will feature

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline will end the year on a high, thanks to the launch of a new winter festival.

The festive celebrations are the brainchild of former Edinburgh Fringe director Paul Gudgin, who lives in the town.

And they will involve around 270 performers in various venues across Dunfermline.

Events include a singing and dancing spectacular, big band entertainment and an all-day Christmas carol marathon.

And there will also be a special performance of Handel’s Messiah to launch the Alhambra Theatre’s centenary year.

If the festival proves popular, it could become an annual event.

Paul said: “The original intention was never to create a new festival but after conversations with musicians and venues, it was clear there’s a huge pent-up demand to make things happen.”

He described the response so far as excellent.

From A Jazzy Christmas to Carols by Candlelight

The festival kicks off with A Jazzy Christmas, where leading Scottish jazz musicians will perform jazz standards and Christmas tunes.

It takes place at December 8 at the Fire Station Creative.

This is followed by The Most Wonderful Time in the Glen Pavilion on December 11 and 12 , featuring singing, dancing and a big band.

Performers from Limelight Musical Theatre and guest soloists will also take part.

And Dunfermline Abbey will host a carol marathon from 11am to 5pm on December 18, with people able to pop in to hear a selection of choirs throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Carols by Candlelight at the Fire Station Creative on December 19 and 20, is hailed as “intimate and inspiring”.

And a new choir has formed to herald the Alhambra’s centenary year.

The Alhambra Centenary Chorus will perform Handel’s Messiah on January 2.

The festival closes on January 5 with a panel discussion about Dunfermline’s creative achievements.

Excellent response to Dunfermline Winter Festival

Paul said creative projects had been stifled for almost two years.

“The response has been excellent so far,” he said.

“There is genuine enthusiasm to get involved and create something special to end a difficult year.

“We have a great many venues in Dunfermline and with the energy and momentum we are experiencing, there is no reason why the Dunfermline Winter Festival could not become a popular and permanent cultural highlight.”

For full details and tickets go to at www.dunfermlinewinterfestival.com.