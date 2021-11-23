Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New winter festival for Dunfermline: Here’s what it will feature

By Claire Warrender
November 23 2021, 7.05am
Dunfermline Abbey is involved in the Winter Festival.

Dunfermline will end the year on a high, thanks to the launch of a new winter festival.

The festive celebrations are the brainchild of former Edinburgh Fringe director Paul Gudgin, who lives in the town.

And they will involve around 270 performers in various venues across Dunfermline.

Dunfermline Abbey is hosting a carol marathon.

Events include a singing and dancing spectacular, big band entertainment and an all-day Christmas carol marathon.

And there will also be a special performance of Handel’s Messiah to launch the Alhambra Theatre’s centenary year.

If the festival proves popular, it could become an annual event.

Paul said: “The original intention was never to create a new festival but after conversations with musicians and venues, it was clear there’s a huge pent-up demand to make things happen.”

He described the response so far as excellent.

From A Jazzy Christmas to Carols by Candlelight

The festival kicks off with A Jazzy Christmas, where leading Scottish jazz musicians will perform jazz standards and Christmas tunes.

It takes place at December 8 at the Fire Station Creative.

This is followed by The Most Wonderful Time in the Glen Pavilion on December 11 and 12 , featuring singing, dancing and a big band.

The Fire Station Creative will host parts of Dunfermline Winter Festival.

Performers from Limelight Musical Theatre and guest soloists will also take part.

And Dunfermline Abbey will host a carol marathon from 11am to 5pm on December 18, with people able to pop in to hear a selection of choirs throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Carols by Candlelight at the Fire Station Creative on December 19 and 20, is hailed as “intimate and inspiring”.

And a new choir has formed to herald the Alhambra’s centenary year.

The Alhambra Centenary Chorus will perform Handel’s Messiah on January 2.

The festival closes on January 5 with a panel discussion about Dunfermline’s creative achievements.

Excellent response to Dunfermline Winter Festival

Paul said creative projects had been stifled for almost two years.

“The response has been excellent so far,” he said.

“There is genuine enthusiasm to get involved and create something special to end a difficult year.

“We have a great many venues in Dunfermline and with the energy and momentum we are experiencing, there is no reason why the Dunfermline Winter Festival could not become a popular and permanent cultural highlight.”

For full details and tickets go to at www.dunfermlinewinterfestival.com.