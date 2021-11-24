Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The 80-year-old Fife walking champion on the joy of keeping fit and friends for life

By Claire Warrender
November 24 2021, 6.55am Updated: November 24 2021, 9.23am
Terry MacTaggart, in the red coat, leads a walking group at Leven beach.

Eighty-year-old Terry MacTaggart has always loved to walk.

And despite her years, the Leven woman shows no sign of slowing down.

She still leads three walking groups every week and says she aims to keep going for as long as she can.

Now Terry has won a prestigious volunteer award for her commitment to the group she has led for almost 20 years.

80-year-old Terry MacTaggart loves to walk.

She was declared the Health Walk Volunteer of the Year at the 2021 Paths for All Volunteer Awards.

And while she was shocked by the announcement, she has been hailed as an inspiration by award organisers.

“I do it to keep myself fit but I have made true friends for life,” said Terry.

“It’s just a real joy to get out each week and lead the walks.”

‘Never in my wildest dreams’

Terry is part of the Active Fife Bums Off Seats Walking Initiative and has been leading groups in the Leven area since 2003.

The groups provide free, local health opportunities across Fife and each walk is led by volunteers trained and supported by Paths for All.

“I lead the shorter walks now as I can’t do the longer routes anymore,” said Terry.

“It’s brilliant to see some of the walkers who improve each week.

“When we couldn’t get out walking together because of Covid, you realise just how much you enjoy the companionship.”

She added: “I was in shock when I found out I had won this award.

“I walk because I enjoy it. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get recognised in this way.

“I’m very humbled to have won and I aim to keep walking for as long as I can.”

Shining a light on outstanding work

Terry was among 11 different winners at the Paths for All volunteer awards this week.

The awards, hosted virtually for the second year running, highlight outstanding work carried out by volunteers across the country.

Kevin Lafferty, chief executive at Paths for All, praised Terry’s work.

“Individuals like Terry highlight the very reason why we host an annual awards ceremony.

“It is vital that we celebrate and shed light on the outstanding work that volunteers carry out in local communities across Scotland on a daily basis.”

Paths for All works with the Scottish Government and 30 partners to support and deliver national policies, such as the National Walking Strategy, to improve mental, social and physical health.

To find out more about health walks you can join in Fife, visit www.pathsforall.org.uk/healthwalkfinder