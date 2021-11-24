Two women taken to hospital after Glenrothes crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two women have been taken to hospital following a crash in Glenrothes on Wednesday morning, police have said.

Emergency crews were called to Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes, Fife, following reports of the two-vehicle crash shortly after 8am.

The roundabout has now reopened after being closed for an hour

Several fire crews and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service were pictured on scene, while passersby said one car had its roof removed by firefighters.

Road reopens after an hour

The roundabout leads onto the A92, the main route between Fife and Tayside, as well as the A911.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Police Scotland said two women had been transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

A force spokesman told The Courier: “Police were called around 8.10am on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash at the Preston Roundabout, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and two women have been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“The road was partially closed for around one hour.”