Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Two women taken to hospital after Glenrothes crash

By Alasdair Clark
November 24 2021, 10.53am Updated: November 24 2021, 10.57am
Glenrothes crash
Emergency crews on scene this morning. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Two women have been taken to hospital following a crash in Glenrothes on Wednesday morning, police have said.

Emergency crews were called to Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes, Fife, following reports of the two-vehicle crash shortly after 8am.

The roundabout has now reopened after being closed for an hour

Several fire crews and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service were pictured on scene, while passersby said one car had its roof removed by firefighters.

Road reopens after an hour

The roundabout leads onto the A92, the main route between Fife and Tayside, as well as the A911.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes

Police Scotland said two women had been transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

A force spokesman told The Courier: “Police were called around 8.10am on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash at the Preston Roundabout, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and two women have been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“The road was partially closed for around one hour.”

‘It’s destroyed our lives’: Heartbreak grows for family of missing Allan Bryant on his 32nd birthday

More from The Courier