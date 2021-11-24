‘It makes no sense’: Family of missing St Andrews pensioner in new appeal 10 weeks on

An error occurred. Please try again.

The family of a pensioner who went missing from St Andrews 10 weeks ago say his disappearance “makes no sense” as efforts to find him continue.

Despite extensive police inquiries and searches locally, 74-year-old Paul Johnson has not been seen since he disappeared from the Fife town.

Paul was last spotted on Hepburn Gardens at around 10:45pm on September 15.

Shortly before this, at around 10pm, he had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue.

In a post on social media, Paul’s granddaughter Caitlin says the family are “desperate for closure”.

She wrote: “We are at a complete dead end and it really makes no sense as to how someone can completely vanish.

“I am desperately asking if you have any information to please contact 101.

“We are looking for a blue jacket, two hearing aids, a watch and a head torch.

“There must be something out there leading to his whereabouts. Please help us find him.”

Police said previously there had been several potential sightings as searches were carried out at beauty spots around St Andrews.

Air searches have also been carried out, and officers visited the area where Mr Johnson disappeared from at the same time he was last seen to speak to people in the area.

Mr Johnson’s children also said the weeks since he had disappeared had been the “hardest of their lives”.

Inspector Murray Gibson says police have been in regular contact with the missing man’s family during an “incredibly difficult” few months.

He added: “Sadly, Paul Johnson remains missing from his home in St Andrews.

“Extensive searches and inquiries have been carried out and we are grateful to the local community for their support during this time.

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0266 of September 16.”