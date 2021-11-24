Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

‘It makes no sense’: Family of missing St Andrews pensioner in new appeal 10 weeks on

By Alasdair Clark
November 24 2021, 2.35pm
missing St Andrews man Paul Johnson
Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen on September 15

The family of a pensioner who went missing from St Andrews 10 weeks ago say his disappearance “makes no sense” as efforts to find him continue.

Despite extensive police inquiries and searches locally, 74-year-old Paul Johnson has not been seen since he disappeared from the Fife town.

Paul was last spotted on Hepburn Gardens at around 10:45pm on September 15.

Shortly before this, at around 10pm, he had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue.

Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews where Paul Johnson was seen last
In a post on social media, Paul’s granddaughter Caitlin says the family are “desperate for closure”.

She wrote: “We are at a complete dead end and it really makes no sense as to how someone can completely vanish.

“I am desperately asking if you have any information to please contact 101.

“We are looking for a blue jacket, two hearing aids, a watch and a head torch.

The blue jacket Paul was wearing when he vanished

“There must be something out there leading to his whereabouts. Please help us find him.”

Police said previously there had been several potential sightings as searches were carried out at beauty spots around St Andrews.

Air searches have also been carried out, and officers visited the area where Mr Johnson disappeared from at the same time he was last seen to speak to people in the area.

Mr Johnson’s children also said the weeks since he had disappeared had been the “hardest of their lives”.

Scores of locals have joined searches for the St Andrews pensioner
Inspector Murray Gibson says police have been in regular contact with the missing man’s family during an “incredibly difficult” few months.

He added: “Sadly, Paul Johnson remains missing from his home in St Andrews.

“Extensive searches and inquiries have been carried out and we are grateful to the local community for their support during this time.

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0266 of September 16.”

