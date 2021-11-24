Kirkcaldy Christmas lights: Safety fears cast doubt over this year’s switch-on

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kirkcaldy High Street could be left in the dark this festive season amid concerns around the safety of its Christmas lights.

The town centre lights were due to be switched on this Saturday.

But so far, they haven’t even been hung over the pedestrianised shopping street due to fears for public safety.

It is understood the concerns hinge on how secure the fixings for the lights are and whether they will stay up.

Tests have also revealed possible problems with wiring and the general condition of the lighting.

Fife Council said various checks were continuing in the hope of giving the High Street a festive feel.

However, they stressed public safety was the number one priority.

Other Christmas events in the town, including the Mercat’s lights switch-on and the arrival of Santa, are not affected and will go ahead on Saturday as planned.

So the message is, with or without lights, Christmas is not cancelled in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy Christmas lights ‘still a work in progress’

The council said there were “life expectancy issues” for the infrastructure supporting the lights – mainly fixings and wires.

“There are various checks and tests around hanging the lights across a street with public safety the overriding factor,” they said.

Kirkcaldy area committee convener Neil Crooks said: “The council wants this Christmas to be as bright and cheery as it can be and there is a huge responsibility on officers in terms of testing and public safety.

“There are plans to make the town centre come alive for Christmas with the Mercat, Greener Kirkcaldy and Love Oor Lang Toun.”

He added, however: “The final piece, hanging the lights, is still a work in progress at this stage.”

Mercat Christmas lights and lantern parade

Despite the disappointment, crowds are still expected to gather for some Christmas excitement on Saturday afternoon.

Santa will arrive at the Mercat at 2.45pm and take up position in his grotto inside the shopping centre.

And this will be followed by the town’s annual lantern parade which starts at the Kings Theatre at 3.30pm.

Children will be given glow sticks and tea lights and people are invited to make their own lanterns.

The parade will make its way along the High Street to the Mercat.

And at 4pm, the cast of this year’s panto, Sleeping Beauty, will switch on the indoor lights.