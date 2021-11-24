Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kirkcaldy Christmas lights: Safety fears cast doubt over this year’s switch-on

By Claire Warrender
November 24 2021, 1.44pm Updated: November 24 2021, 3.39pm
Kirkcaldy's Christmas lights may not go up.

Kirkcaldy High Street could be left in the dark this festive season amid concerns around the safety of its Christmas lights.

The town centre lights were due to be switched on this Saturday.

But so far, they haven’t even been hung over the pedestrianised shopping street due to fears for public safety.

Kirkcaldy Christmas lights brighten the town in 2019.
Kirkcaldy Christmas lights are normally strung across the street.

It is understood the concerns hinge on how secure the fixings for the lights are and whether they will stay up.

Tests have also revealed possible problems with wiring and the general condition of the lighting.

Fife Council said various checks were continuing in the hope of giving the High Street a festive feel.

However, they stressed public safety was the number one priority.

Other Christmas events in the town, including the Mercat’s lights switch-on and the arrival of Santa, are not affected and will go ahead on Saturday as planned.

So the message is, with or without lights, Christmas is not cancelled in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy Christmas lights ‘still a work in progress’

The council said there were “life expectancy issues” for the infrastructure supporting the lights – mainly fixings and wires.

“There are various checks and tests around hanging the lights across a street with public safety the overriding factor,” they said.

Kirkcaldy town centre
Councillor Neil Crooks said the lights were a work in progress.

Kirkcaldy area committee convener Neil Crooks said: “The council wants this Christmas to be as bright and cheery as it can be and there is a huge responsibility on officers in terms of testing and public safety.

“There are plans to make the town centre come alive for Christmas with the Mercat, Greener Kirkcaldy and Love Oor Lang Toun.”

He added, however: “The final piece, hanging the lights, is still a work in progress at this stage.”

Mercat Christmas lights and lantern parade

Despite the disappointment, crowds are still expected to gather for some Christmas excitement on Saturday afternoon.

Santa will arrive at the Mercat at 2.45pm and take up position in his grotto inside the shopping centre.

And this will be followed by the town’s annual lantern parade which starts at the Kings Theatre at 3.30pm.

Children will be given glow sticks and tea lights and people are invited to make their own lanterns.

The parade will make its way along the High Street to the Mercat.

And at 4pm, the cast of this year’s panto, Sleeping Beauty, will switch on the indoor lights.

