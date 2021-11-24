A92 Cowdenbeath slip road reopens after four-vehicle crash

The A909 slip road off the A92 westbound has reopened after a crash involving four vehicles.
Police were called to the incident at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
The collision – between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly – caused a build-up of traffic in the area.
Officers closed off the A909 slip road towards Cowdenbeath for around an hour and a half.
Stagecoach warned passengers that some of its services may be delayed as a result.
The road reopened just before 4pm, with police confirming there were no injuries reported.
RTC 4 vehicles, Westbound between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.
May cause delays.
— Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) November 24, 2021
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A92 westbound at the Cowdenbeath interchange around 2.15pm on Wednesday, November 24.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the A909 slip road is closed.”