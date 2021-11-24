Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A92 Cowdenbeath slip road reopens after four-vehicle crash

By Katy Scott
November 24 2021, 2.57pm Updated: November 24 2021, 8.44pm
Several vehicles are involved in the A92 crash near Cowdenbeath.

The A909 slip road off the A92 westbound has reopened after a crash involving four vehicles.

Police were called to the incident at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The collision – between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly – caused a build-up of traffic in the area.

Officers closed off the A909 slip road towards Cowdenbeath for around an hour and a half.

Stagecoach warned passengers that some of its services may be delayed as a result.

The road reopened just before 4pm, with police confirming there were no injuries reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A92 westbound at the Cowdenbeath interchange around 2.15pm on Wednesday, November 24.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A909 slip road is closed.”

