A92 Cowdenbeath slip road reopens after four-vehicle crash

The A909 slip road off the A92 westbound has reopened after a crash involving four vehicles.

Police were called to the incident at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The collision – between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly – caused a build-up of traffic in the area.

Officers closed off the A909 slip road towards Cowdenbeath for around an hour and a half.

Stagecoach warned passengers that some of its services may be delayed as a result.

The road reopened just before 4pm, with police confirming there were no injuries reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A92 westbound at the Cowdenbeath interchange around 2.15pm on Wednesday, November 24.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A909 slip road is closed.”