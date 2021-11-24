Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman taken to hospital as car hits tree near Kinghorn Loch in Fife

By Katy Scott
November 24 2021, 6.55pm
kinghorn loch tree crash
The car collided with a tree near Kinghorn Loch. Image: Google.

A 56-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after the car she was driving hit a tree in Fife.

Police and an ambulance were called to the collision on the B923 near Kinghorn Loch just before 5pm on Wednesday.

The woman is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 4.55pm on Wednesday to a report of a car hitting a tree on the B923, near Kinghorn Loch, Burntisland.

“A 56-year-old woman, the driver, was taken to hospital by ambulance staff as a precaution.”

The incident follows a multi-car crash on an A92 slip road near Cowdenbeath on Wednesday afternoon, which closed the road for about 90 minutes.

