Woman taken to hospital as car hits tree near Kinghorn Loch in Fife

A 56-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after the car she was driving hit a tree in Fife.

Police and an ambulance were called to the collision on the B923 near Kinghorn Loch just before 5pm on Wednesday.

The woman is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 4.55pm on Wednesday to a report of a car hitting a tree on the B923, near Kinghorn Loch, Burntisland.

“A 56-year-old woman, the driver, was taken to hospital by ambulance staff as a precaution.”

The incident follows a multi-car crash on an A92 slip road near Cowdenbeath on Wednesday afternoon, which closed the road for about 90 minutes.