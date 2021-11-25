Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife firefighters tackle blaze in toilet block at Levenmouth Academy

By Alasdair Clark
November 25 2021, 6.52am
Levenmouth Academy
Police were called shortly before 5:30pm

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in the toilet block at Levenmouth Academy in Fife on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called shortly before 5:30pm to the incident, with a fire extinguished in the toilet area in an annexe at the school.

A message from the school’s head teacher confirmed the incident, saying that the “incident” was being dealt with by the senior management team.

Police confirmed no one had been injured during the incident.

Two appliances were sent to the school

“Please be aware that there has been a minor incident at the Levenmouth Academy Annexe this evening,” head teacher Ronnie Ross said on social media.

It was confirmed the school would open today. Fife Council has been approached for comment.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing after the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A force spokesman said: “Around 5:25pm on Wednesday November 24 2021 police were made aware of a fire within the toilet area in Levenmouth Academy.

Police inquiries continue into Levenmouth Academy fire

“SFRS attended and extinguished the fire.

“There were no reports of anyone injured and inquiries into the incident continue.”

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4:14pm. Two pumps attended and found a fire within a toilet.

“They extinguished it [and] we left the scene at 6.40pm.”

