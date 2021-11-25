Fife firefighters tackle blaze in toilet block at Levenmouth Academy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in the toilet block at Levenmouth Academy in Fife on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called shortly before 5:30pm to the incident, with a fire extinguished in the toilet area in an annexe at the school.

A message from the school’s head teacher confirmed the incident, saying that the “incident” was being dealt with by the senior management team.

Police confirmed no one had been injured during the incident.

“Please be aware that there has been a minor incident at the Levenmouth Academy Annexe this evening,” head teacher Ronnie Ross said on social media.

It was confirmed the school would open today. Fife Council has been approached for comment.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing after the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A force spokesman said: “Around 5:25pm on Wednesday November 24 2021 police were made aware of a fire within the toilet area in Levenmouth Academy.

Police inquiries continue into Levenmouth Academy fire

“SFRS attended and extinguished the fire.

“There were no reports of anyone injured and inquiries into the incident continue.”

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4:14pm. Two pumps attended and found a fire within a toilet.

“They extinguished it [and] we left the scene at 6.40pm.”