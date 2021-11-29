IN PICTURES: Santa arrives in a campervan to start Kirkcaldy’s countdown to Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa ditched his traditional sleigh for a campervan as he began the Christmas countdown in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Crowds gathered as he and Mrs Claus drew up at The Mercat in the red VW van, complete with a red nose and the registration plate Santa 1.

He then took up residence in his grotto inside the shopping centre, where he and his elves entertained visiting families.

And his arrival was followed by a lantern parade along the High Street, bringing even more festive cheer to the afternoon.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Tullis Russell Band and the Resonate Female Drum Band.

And balloon modellers and face painters provided plenty for the kids to do.

Finally, the cast of this year’s Panto, Sleeping Beauty, sprinkled some Christmas magic and brought light to the town.

They were given the task of switching on The Mercat’s indoor Christmas lights at 4pm.

Saturday’s event did not include the outdoor High Street lights, which are the responsibility of Fife Council.

They have yet to go up following concerns over safety.

But a solution has been arranged and the street will be lit up in time for Christmas.