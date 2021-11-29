Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

IN PICTURES: Santa arrives in a campervan to start Kirkcaldy’s countdown to Christmas

By Claire Warrender
November 29 2021, 10.34am Updated: November 29 2021, 10.36am
Santa waves as he steps out of his VW campervan. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

Santa ditched his traditional sleigh for a campervan as he began the Christmas countdown in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Crowds gathered as he and Mrs Claus drew up at The Mercat in the red VW van, complete with a red nose and the registration plate Santa 1.

Santa arrives in a campervan. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

He then took up residence in his grotto inside the shopping centre, where he and his elves entertained visiting families.

And his arrival was followed by a lantern parade along the High Street, bringing even more festive cheer to the afternoon.

Aria Leslie, 5, from Thornton, meets Santa and Mrs Claus. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.
Amelia Christie, 4, from Kirkcaldy, was excited to meet Santa. Picture Steven Brown / DCT Media,
An elf takes a photo of he Claus family. Picture Steven Brown / DCT Media.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Tullis Russell Band and the Resonate Female Drum Band.

And balloon modellers and face painters provided plenty for the kids to do.

Finally, the cast of this year’s Panto, Sleeping Beauty, sprinkled some Christmas magic and brought light to the town.

They were given the task of switching on The Mercat’s indoor Christmas lights at 4pm.

Saturday’s event did not include the outdoor High Street lights, which are the responsibility of Fife Council.

They have yet to go up following concerns over safety.

But a solution has been arranged and the street will be lit up in time for Christmas.