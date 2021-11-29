Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal to trace missing 50-year-old Dunfermline man

By Katy Scott
November 29 2021, 4.55pm
dunfermline missing man michael mccreadie
Michael has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday night.

Fife police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 50-year-old man from Dunfermline.

Michael McCreadie was last seen leaving a friend’s house to walk home at around 9pm on Friday November 26 in the Victoria Terrace area of Dunfermline.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build, with dark gelled-back hair.

Michael also has tanned skin, earrings in both ears and an eyebrow piercing.

He was last seen wearing a black leather bomber jacket, light-coloured t-shirt, jeans and Adidas Samba trainers.

‘Increasingly concerned’

Police are encouraging members of the public to come forward with any information on the missing  man’s whereabouts.

Inspector Neil McGurk, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Michael’s wellbeing and are asking for the public’s help to trace him safe and well.

“I would ask if anyone has seen someone matching this description or has any knowledge of Michael’s whereabouts that they get in contact with police.

“I would also ask anyone in the area to check their gardens or outbuildings in case Michael has taken shelter from the weather.

“Anyone with any information is asked to come forward and speak to officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1565 of November 26.

