VIDEO: St Andrew’s Day fireworks as Dundee-born star Be Charlotte headlines ‘Big Hoolie’ in St Andrews

By Michael Alexander
November 29 2021, 9.00pm

A torchlight procession, spectacular fireworks display and an outdoor concert headlined by Dundee-born star Be Charlotte was held in St Andrews to mark St Andrew’s Day.

Hundreds of people turned out for the Big Hoolie 2021 which saw a torchlight parade, led by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band, set off from South Street and head through the town centre to the Bruce Embankment.

Crowds then braved the bitter low temperatures to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display on the West Sands.

Since 2017, St Andrew’s Day celebrations have been organised by BID St Andrews in partnership with Event Scotland Winter Funds and Fife Council Strategic Events.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, they were unable to host the event last year.

However, the return of this year’s event, held on Saturday November 27, was warmly welcomed.

Watch Be Charlotte’s St Andrews set