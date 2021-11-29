Police charge man, 25, in connection with Methil flat fire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in Fife have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a fire at a flat in Methil in which two kittens and a cat died.

The fire occurred at a property in Keir Hardie Street in Methil in the early hours of Saturday, October 23.

Police launched a public appeal for information following the blaze as an investigation got underway to find the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the incident however it was later discovered that a cat and two kittens died in the fire.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in a flat in Keir Hardie Street, Methil in the early hours of Saturday, 23 October, 2021.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”