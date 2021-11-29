Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police charge man, 25, in connection with Methil flat fire

By Neil Henderson
November 29 2021, 10.05pm Updated: November 29 2021, 10.06pm
The fire occurred in Keir Hardie Street, Methil in October.
Police in Fife have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a fire at a flat in Methil in which two kittens and a cat died.

The fire occurred at a property in Keir Hardie Street in Methil in the early hours of Saturday, October 23.

Police launched a public appeal for information following the blaze as an investigation got underway to find the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the incident however it was later discovered that a cat and two kittens died in the fire.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in a flat in Keir Hardie Street, Methil in the early hours of Saturday, 23 October, 2021.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

 

