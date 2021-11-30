Police probe as man ‘tries to get into woman’s car’ at Dunfermline railway station

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating claims a man tried to get into a woman’s car at a Dunfermline railway station.

It happened at Dunfermline Town station just after 6.30pm on Monday.

The woman says she got into her car, which was parked outside the station, and locked her doors, but before she drove off a man tried to get into her car using the passenger door.

Posting on social media the woman wrote: “Just after 6:30pm on Monday I got off the train at Dunfermline Town station, got into my car that was parked next to the public park and locked my doors like I normally do when alone.”

‘Someone was trying to get into my car’

She added: “Someone then tried to get into my car using the passenger side door where my handbag was.

“I looked over and it was a guy I don’t know, he was wearing a high vis jacket and carrying a bag. He was possibly on the same train from Edinburgh.”

Locals say they are concerned about the nature of the man’s behaviour.

One posted: “Hopefully he’s on CCTV at the station.

“You must have been absolutely terrified. I’m glad your doors were locked.”

Police working to establish ‘exact circumstances’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of an incident that occurred around 6.30 pm on Monday at Dunfermline train station, Comely Park, Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”