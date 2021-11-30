Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police probe as man ‘tries to get into woman’s car’ at Dunfermline railway station

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 30 2021, 11.07am Updated: November 30 2021, 11.08am
Dunfermline Town Railway Station.
Dunfermline Town Railway Station.

Police are investigating claims a man tried to get into a woman’s car at a Dunfermline railway station.

It happened at Dunfermline Town station just after 6.30pm on Monday.

The woman says she got into her car, which was parked outside the station, and locked her doors, but before she drove off a man tried to get into her car using the passenger door.

Posting on social media the woman wrote: “Just after 6:30pm on Monday I got off the train at Dunfermline Town station, got into my car that was parked next to the public park and locked my doors like I normally do when alone.”

‘Someone was trying to get into my car’

She added: “Someone then tried to get into my car using the passenger side door where my handbag was.

“I looked over and it was a guy I don’t know, he was wearing a high vis jacket and carrying a bag. He was possibly on the same train from Edinburgh.”

Locals say they are concerned about the nature of the man’s behaviour.

One posted: “Hopefully he’s on CCTV at the station.

“You must have been absolutely terrified. I’m glad your doors were locked.”

Police working to establish ‘exact circumstances’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of an incident that occurred around 6.30 pm on Monday at Dunfermline train station, Comely Park, Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

