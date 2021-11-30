Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roads flooded across Fife as region hit by heavy downpours

By Neil Henderson
November 30 2021, 10.40pm Updated: December 1 2021, 12.46am
Flooding in Craigside Road in Cardenden was just one of numerous roads affected across Fife. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).
Heavy rain has battered Fife during Tuesday evening causing roads across the region to be flooded.

Locals reported streets flooded in towns and communities across the Kingdom as the aftermath of Storm Arwen continues to affect the region.

The A92 in Glenrothes was flooded between the Balfarg junction and Cadham while Bankhead roundabout a short distance away was also affected.

Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath was flooded. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).

Meanwhile the road between Dysart and Coaltown of Wemyss was also flooded, as was the A909 Cowdenbeath to Ketly road.

Driving conditions on roads in Aberdour, Cardenden and Dunfermline were also said to be difficult because of the heavy rain.

In Inverkeithing the B981 was also reported to be under water with motorists warned to take care on approach.

In addition, communities across Fife’s East Neuk, including St Andrews, Anstruther Crail and Pittenweem were also affected by the severe weather.

The flooding comes just 48 hours after the region was battered by Storm Arwen which wreaked havoc across Fife.

 

