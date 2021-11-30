Roads flooded across Fife as region hit by heavy downpours

An error occurred. Please try again.

Heavy rain has battered Fife during Tuesday evening causing roads across the region to be flooded.

Locals reported streets flooded in towns and communities across the Kingdom as the aftermath of Storm Arwen continues to affect the region.

The A92 in Glenrothes was flooded between the Balfarg junction and Cadham while Bankhead roundabout a short distance away was also affected.

Meanwhile the road between Dysart and Coaltown of Wemyss was also flooded, as was the A909 Cowdenbeath to Ketly road.

Driving conditions on roads in Aberdour, Cardenden and Dunfermline were also said to be difficult because of the heavy rain.

In Inverkeithing the B981 was also reported to be under water with motorists warned to take care on approach.

In addition, communities across Fife’s East Neuk, including St Andrews, Anstruther Crail and Pittenweem were also affected by the severe weather.

The flooding comes just 48 hours after the region was battered by Storm Arwen which wreaked havoc across Fife.