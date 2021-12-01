Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Not my baggies!’ Fife bagpiper devastated after pipes are binned ‘in a fit of pique’

By Claire Warrender
December 1 2021, 11.57am Updated: December 1 2021, 12.22pm
The bagpipes were thrown in the bin in "a fit of pique".

A Fife bagpiper fears he has played his last lament after his treasured pipes were thrown in the bin.

Devastated Iain Stewart has offered a £500 reward for the return of his beloved instrument after a family member dumped it “in a fit of pique”.

The 78-year-old has been playing the pipes since he was nine years old.

Fife bagpiper Iain fears his pipes have already gone to landfill.

And his current set has travelled the world with him during spells working in Africa and Asia.

But they were flung into his blue landfill bin following a family tiff last week.

And it was uplifted by Fife Council binmen on Thursday before he noticed they were gone.

“I’m in utter despair,” said Iain. “These pipes mean a great deal to me.”

Iain, from Kirkcaldy, has contacted the council in a desperate bid to track them down.

But he’s been told it’s unlikely they’ll be found.

“I play purely for recreation and entertainment and my pipes have given a lot of people quite a lot of pleasure,” he said.

And there have also been a few unusual incidents along the way.

Crazy car accident and an eightsome reel

Iain began playing when he joined the Combined Cadet Force at Dundee High School in 1952.

And he bought his first chanter in a shop in Whitehall Street, Dundee, in 1952 for 17 shillings and sixpence.

“I’ve had the same chanter ever since,” he said.

An engineer by profession, Iain has worked in a number of different countries and always took his pipes with him.

Iain plays wherever he goes. The pipes were in the green bag seen on the ground.

He lost a previous set “during a crazy car accident” in Iraq, and replaced them with the latest ones in 1980.

Other incidents during decades of playing include his bag bursting in Zambia.

And his blowpipe was “thrust” into his throat “by an out-of-control lady doing an eightsome reel” in Iraq.

He was also pelted with orange segments while playing at the Port of Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

‘Not my baggies’

And he has played at Armistice and Anzac Day services across the globe.

“When I heard they had been binned I was in a hell of a state,” said Iain.

“I was saying you can take anything else but not my baggies.

“I immediately got in touch with Fife Council and I really hope they can be found.

“I’m offering a £500 reward to anyone who finds them.”

It’s very unlikely they will be found now.”

Fife Council.

The bagpipes are in a green canvas bag with black velcro straps.

Sadly for Iain, Fife Council reckons the pipes are lost for good.

In a reply to his plea, they said: “So sorry Iain but unfortunately your bagpipes will have been processed within 24 hours after they were uplifted.

“We will keep an eye out for them but it’s very unlikely they will be found now.”

However, if anyone does happen to locate them, please email iainsstewart@yahoo.com