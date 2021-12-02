Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fire crews rush to electrical sub-station in Dunfermline after safety concerns raised

By Neil Henderson
December 2 2021, 9.01pm Updated: December 2 2021, 9.08pm
Police closed the road for to allow fire crews to assess the fault at at the electrical unit.
Police closed the road for to allow fire crews to assess the fault at at the electrical unit.

Fire crews have been scrambled to an electrical sub-station close to Dunfermline following concerns raised by engineers on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances were despatched to the facility on Townhill Road, Bowershall on the outskirts of Dunfermline shortly before 6.30pm.

In addition a specialist foam unit from Kirkcaldy station was also deployed.

Police closed Townhill Road for around an hour as firefighters accessed the hazard.

The alert followed concerns raised by engineers. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted by engineers to a fault at an electrical unit on Townhill Road near Bowershall at 6.22pm on Thursday, December 2.

“The fire appliances were despatched from Dunfermline station along with a specialist foam unit deployed from Kirkcaldy.

“No fire was found and the crews were stood down after an assessment of the area was completed.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service regarding the incident in Townhill Road.

“Officers attended and were there to assist with traffic management.”

 

More from The Courier