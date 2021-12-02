Fire crews rush to electrical sub-station in Dunfermline after safety concerns raised

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fire crews have been scrambled to an electrical sub-station close to Dunfermline following concerns raised by engineers on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances were despatched to the facility on Townhill Road, Bowershall on the outskirts of Dunfermline shortly before 6.30pm.

In addition a specialist foam unit from Kirkcaldy station was also deployed.

Police closed Townhill Road for around an hour as firefighters accessed the hazard.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted by engineers to a fault at an electrical unit on Townhill Road near Bowershall at 6.22pm on Thursday, December 2.

“The fire appliances were despatched from Dunfermline station along with a specialist foam unit deployed from Kirkcaldy.

“No fire was found and the crews were stood down after an assessment of the area was completed.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service regarding the incident in Townhill Road.

“Officers attended and were there to assist with traffic management.”