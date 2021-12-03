Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

Bell Baxter High: Head teacher’s job advertised with huge salary after resignation of Carol Ann Penrose

By Bryan Copland
December 3 2021, 10.01am Updated: December 4 2021, 9.32am
Carol Ann Penrose quit her job at Bell Baxter High School in November.
Council chiefs have started advertising for a new head teacher at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar – with a high five-figure salary on offer.

It follows the resignation last month of Carol Ann Penrose, who had held the job for more than three years.

Ms Penrose stood down following days of speculation about her position, after parents noticed she had been absent from updates provided by the school.

They later criticised Fife Council’s handling of her departure, and claimed that many families had been unhappy at decisions made at the school during Ms Penrose’s tenure.

When approached at her home in Perthshire, the teacher – who previously held the head position at Lochgelly High School – told The Courier that she did not want to comment on the circumstances surrounding her resignation.

Bell Baxter will soon have a new head teacher.

Now her former position is being advertised by Fife Council, with a salary of £94,608 for 35 hours’ work per week.

The job advert states: “We are looking for a highly-skilled school leader who is passionate about improving life chances for all through commitment to leading change and improvement that ensures positives outcomes for our children and young people.

“As a head teacher in Fife you will be responsible for the strategic direction of the school, implementing and pursuing the objectives set in policies, and for contributing to the development of a self-improving system across the education community and beyond.”

It says the successful candidate is required to have “high levels of interpersonal skills and abilities which will enable you to lead and manage the school community, both at strategic and operational levels, to ensure continuous improvement”.

Interviews before Christmas break

The closing date for the job is Sunday December 12 with interviews set to take place from December 20, just before the school breaks up for the Christmas holiday.

At the time of Ms Penrose’s departure, a message sent to parents stated: “Following an update from the education service, Ms Penrose has submitted her resignation from her post as head teacher of Bell Baxter High School, with effect from November 11 2021.

“Her deep passion for education and commitment to raising standards were clear throughout.

“Ms Penrose spent nine years in leadership roles with the council and worked tirelessly to improve the outcomes for young people.

A senior leadership team is looking after the school until a new head teacher arrives.

“We wish her every success in her new endeavours and thank her for the contribution she has made to education in Fife Council.”

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services, said: “Ms Penrose has submitted her resignation from her post as head teacher of Bell Baxter High School, with effect from November 11.”

She added: “The school’s senior leadership team will make sure the school continues to run smoothly for staff and pupils while a recruitment process gets under way.”

A senior council source told The Courier that Ms Penrose’s resignation at that stage in the school year would be considered “unusual”.

