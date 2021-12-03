Bell Baxter High: Head teacher’s job advertised with huge salary after resignation of Carol Ann Penrose

An error occurred. Please try again.

Council chiefs have started advertising for a new head teacher at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar – with a high five-figure salary on offer.

It follows the resignation last month of Carol Ann Penrose, who had held the job for more than three years.

Ms Penrose stood down following days of speculation about her position, after parents noticed she had been absent from updates provided by the school.

They later criticised Fife Council’s handling of her departure, and claimed that many families had been unhappy at decisions made at the school during Ms Penrose’s tenure.

When approached at her home in Perthshire, the teacher – who previously held the head position at Lochgelly High School – told The Courier that she did not want to comment on the circumstances surrounding her resignation.

Now her former position is being advertised by Fife Council, with a salary of £94,608 for 35 hours’ work per week.

The job advert states: “We are looking for a highly-skilled school leader who is passionate about improving life chances for all through commitment to leading change and improvement that ensures positives outcomes for our children and young people.

“As a head teacher in Fife you will be responsible for the strategic direction of the school, implementing and pursuing the objectives set in policies, and for contributing to the development of a self-improving system across the education community and beyond.”

It says the successful candidate is required to have “high levels of interpersonal skills and abilities which will enable you to lead and manage the school community, both at strategic and operational levels, to ensure continuous improvement”.

Interviews before Christmas break

The closing date for the job is Sunday December 12 with interviews set to take place from December 20, just before the school breaks up for the Christmas holiday.

At the time of Ms Penrose’s departure, a message sent to parents stated: “Following an update from the education service, Ms Penrose has submitted her resignation from her post as head teacher of Bell Baxter High School, with effect from November 11 2021.

“Her deep passion for education and commitment to raising standards were clear throughout.

“Ms Penrose spent nine years in leadership roles with the council and worked tirelessly to improve the outcomes for young people.

“We wish her every success in her new endeavours and thank her for the contribution she has made to education in Fife Council.”

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services, said: “Ms Penrose has submitted her resignation from her post as head teacher of Bell Baxter High School, with effect from November 11.”

She added: “The school’s senior leadership team will make sure the school continues to run smoothly for staff and pupils while a recruitment process gets under way.”

A senior council source told The Courier that Ms Penrose’s resignation at that stage in the school year would be considered “unusual”.