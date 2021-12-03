Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Energy firm promises Storm Arwen compensation for Fife customers without power for more than 48 hours

By Matteo Bell
December 3 2021, 1.32pm Updated: December 3 2021, 1.58pm
Workers cleaning up the aftermath of Storm Arwen
A national energy firm has promised to provide £150 compensation to each of their customers left without power for more than 48 hours due to Storm Arwen.

SP Energy Networks, which provides energy to homes in Fife, said the ‘good will sum’ will be added to the standard compensation which homes effected by blackouts already receive.

This means any customers left without electricity for more than six days could see as much as £780 in compensation.

Those left without power for the longest could receive £780.

The promise comes after Storm Arwen caused havoc across much of Tayside, leaving hundreds without power.

‘Incredibly grateful’

Frank Mitchell, CEO of SP Energy Networks, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their patience as our engineers worked tirelessly to make repairs safely amid some continuing challenging weather conditions.

“We also appreciate the worry and uncertainty over the length of time without power has brought to some customers.

“We apologise again to everyone affected by the damage to the power network caused by the storm.

“The devastation right across the communities we serve in Fife, Lothian & Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Cheshire, North & Mid Wales from north easterly wind speeds of up to 97mph was far greater than we have seen for at least 25 years.”

1,000 staff involved in emergency response

He added: “Our full resources were deployed to make repairs, with a team of 1,000 staff involved in emergency action and direct field response, also supported by our customer service teams managing calls and customers in our service centres.

Crews working to restore electricity after Storm Arwen.

“Our engineers have worked daily from first light until the small hours to make repairs as quickly and as safely as they could, and I’m hugely proud of their efforts.

“While our early storm response was hampered by road access due to fallen trees and significant storm debris, we’ve had boots on the ground across our operating area endeavouring to get customers back on supply as quickly and as safely as possible.

“I hope our customers can accept this additional gesture of goodwill, which will be made available before Christmas, and I’d personally like to thank everyone again for bearing with us at what has been a very challenging time.”

Find out how to claim compensation here.

