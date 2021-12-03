An error occurred. Please try again.

A national energy firm has promised to provide £150 compensation to each of their customers left without power for more than 48 hours due to Storm Arwen.

SP Energy Networks, which provides energy to homes in Fife, said the ‘good will sum’ will be added to the standard compensation which homes effected by blackouts already receive.

This means any customers left without electricity for more than six days could see as much as £780 in compensation.

The promise comes after Storm Arwen caused havoc across much of Tayside, leaving hundreds without power.

‘Incredibly grateful’

Frank Mitchell, CEO of SP Energy Networks, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their patience as our engineers worked tirelessly to make repairs safely amid some continuing challenging weather conditions.

“We also appreciate the worry and uncertainty over the length of time without power has brought to some customers.

“We apologise again to everyone affected by the damage to the power network caused by the storm.

“The devastation right across the communities we serve in Fife, Lothian & Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Cheshire, North & Mid Wales from north easterly wind speeds of up to 97mph was far greater than we have seen for at least 25 years.”

1,000 staff involved in emergency response

He added: “Our full resources were deployed to make repairs, with a team of 1,000 staff involved in emergency action and direct field response, also supported by our customer service teams managing calls and customers in our service centres.

“Our engineers have worked daily from first light until the small hours to make repairs as quickly and as safely as they could, and I’m hugely proud of their efforts.

“While our early storm response was hampered by road access due to fallen trees and significant storm debris, we’ve had boots on the ground across our operating area endeavouring to get customers back on supply as quickly and as safely as possible.

“I hope our customers can accept this additional gesture of goodwill, which will be made available before Christmas, and I’d personally like to thank everyone again for bearing with us at what has been a very challenging time.”

Find out how to claim compensation here.