Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Fife’s best Santa’s grotto? Deer Centre creates Christmas wonderland

By Claire Warrender
December 3 2021, 4.03pm Updated: December 3 2021, 4.45pm

Has the Scottish Deer Centre created the best Santa’s grotto in Fife?

Set in a snowy Christmas wonderland with elves and hundreds of twinkling lights, it’s certainly possible.

And add to that an open-top bus, Santa’s sleigh and six golden reindeer then it’s enough to make even the Grinch smile.

santa's grotto deer centre
It’s a winter wonderland. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Giant decorations, including Danish nutcracker soldiers, candy canes and snowmen continue the festive theme.

The impressive display has amazed youngsters who have already visited the grotto, near Cupar.

Santa's grotto deer centre
A giant nutcracker soldier welcomes visitors. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And that has delighted owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay, who had Christmas in mind when they bought the attraction in May.

We were allowed a peek before the festive rush and have all the low down.

Christmas market and elf stories

Visitors enter via a Christmas market, complete with mulled wine and cider and Christmas pancakes.

And a Deer Centre elf reads stories to children waiting to visit Santa.

Santa's grotto deer centre
All aboard the Santa bus. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But it’s only once families reach the grotto’s entrance that they’re hit with the full effect.

They’re led through the fairytale land as snow machines create a wintry feel.

A snowy wonderland. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And then children are invited onto the bus to meet Santa, who finds out if they are naughty or nice before using the conductor’s phone to call Mrs Claus at the North Pole.

The youngsters even get to go upstairs to see that Santa has landed his sleigh and reindeer on the roof.

Santa's grotto deer centre
Inside the bus. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Meda.
One of the golden reindeer on the roof of the bus. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The grotto opened last weekend in the aftermath of Storm Arwen, despite a power cut.

And it will continue over the next two weekends and then daily until Christmas Eve.

David and Gavin say they’re big kids at heart and wanted to create a magical experience.

“Adults forget how to be kids,” said Gavin. “We’re just trying not to forget.”

‘We love it because we’re massive kids’

The pair saved the Deer Centre from administration when they bought it for an undisclosed sum.

And David said he was devastated not to be able to take his kids to see Santa there last year.

Santa's grotto deer centre
Merry Christmas Mr Snowman. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“I remember coming to see Santa at the Deer Centre when I was a kid and I loved it,” he said.

“Lots of adults talk about their memories of it and we wanted to level up.

“We love it because we’re massive kids and we want everyone else to love it too.”

Tickets for the grotto are £14.95 and include entry to the Scottish Deer Centre.

They must be booked online.

Entry to the Christmas market is free.