Has the Scottish Deer Centre created the best Santa’s grotto in Fife?

Set in a snowy Christmas wonderland with elves and hundreds of twinkling lights, it’s certainly possible.

And add to that an open-top bus, Santa’s sleigh and six golden reindeer then it’s enough to make even the Grinch smile.

Giant decorations, including Danish nutcracker soldiers, candy canes and snowmen continue the festive theme.

The impressive display has amazed youngsters who have already visited the grotto, near Cupar.

And that has delighted owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay, who had Christmas in mind when they bought the attraction in May.

We were allowed a peek before the festive rush and have all the low down.

Christmas market and elf stories

Visitors enter via a Christmas market, complete with mulled wine and cider and Christmas pancakes.

And a Deer Centre elf reads stories to children waiting to visit Santa.

But it’s only once families reach the grotto’s entrance that they’re hit with the full effect.

They’re led through the fairytale land as snow machines create a wintry feel.

And then children are invited onto the bus to meet Santa, who finds out if they are naughty or nice before using the conductor’s phone to call Mrs Claus at the North Pole.

The youngsters even get to go upstairs to see that Santa has landed his sleigh and reindeer on the roof.

The grotto opened last weekend in the aftermath of Storm Arwen, despite a power cut.

And it will continue over the next two weekends and then daily until Christmas Eve.

David and Gavin say they’re big kids at heart and wanted to create a magical experience.

“Adults forget how to be kids,” said Gavin. “We’re just trying not to forget.”

‘We love it because we’re massive kids’

The pair saved the Deer Centre from administration when they bought it for an undisclosed sum.

And David said he was devastated not to be able to take his kids to see Santa there last year.

“I remember coming to see Santa at the Deer Centre when I was a kid and I loved it,” he said.

“Lots of adults talk about their memories of it and we wanted to level up.

“We love it because we’re massive kids and we want everyone else to love it too.”

Tickets for the grotto are £14.95 and include entry to the Scottish Deer Centre.

They must be booked online.

Entry to the Christmas market is free.