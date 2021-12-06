Spike in cases of highly contagious winter vomiting bug in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cases of the highly contagious winter vomiting bug are spreading in Fife with those affected urged to stay at home.

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach pain, is being reported throughout the kingdom, according to NHS Fife.

Officials say that anyone affected should avoid going to hospital, attending their GP or visiting a care home to avoid passing the gastroenteritis virus on to others.

Symptoms should clear without treatment

They should also stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after norovirus symptoms have stopped.

Although often causing unpleasant symptoms, people can usually look after themselves or a child at home without needing treatment.

It normally clears up by itself in a few days without the need for medication.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health at NHS Fife, said: “Norovirus can be really unpleasant but there are steps you can take to help reduce your risk of catching it this winter and look after yourself or a member of your family if you or they do.

“For anyone who catches it, antibiotics won’t help to beat the bug because it’s caused by a virus.”

The winter vomiting bug is so-called because it is more common in the winter months – but still circulates at other times of the year.

It is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK.

What are the main symptoms?

Suddenly feeling sick

Projectile vomiting

Watery diarrhoea

People also sometimes experience a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

How does it spread?

Norovirus spreads easily in public places such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

It is often passed on when small particles of vomit or faeces from an infected person get into another person’s mouth.

This is usually when someone with the virus breathes out in close proximity to another, when surfaces are contaminated, and when someone eats contaminated food.

It is most infectious from the start of symptoms until 48 hours after all symptoms have stopped.

Politicians and scientists have been warning of a potentially difficult winter as other seasonal viruses add to the strain caused by Covid-19.