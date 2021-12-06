Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Spike in cases of highly contagious winter vomiting bug in Fife

By Jake Keith
December 6 2021, 4.42pm Updated: December 6 2021, 4.42pm
Norovirus is currently spreading in Fife.
Norovirus is currently spreading in Fife.

Cases of the highly contagious winter vomiting bug are spreading in Fife with those affected urged to stay at home.

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach pain, is being reported throughout the kingdom, according to NHS Fife.

Officials say that anyone affected should avoid going to hospital, attending their GP or visiting a care home to avoid passing the gastroenteritis virus on to others.

Symptoms should clear without treatment

They should also stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after norovirus symptoms have stopped.

Although often causing unpleasant symptoms, people can usually look after themselves or a child at home without needing treatment.

It normally clears up by itself in a few days without the need for medication.

Dr Joy Tomlinson.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health at NHS Fife, said: “Norovirus can be really unpleasant but there are steps you can take to help reduce your risk of catching it this winter and look after yourself or a member of your family if you or they do.

“For anyone who catches it, antibiotics won’t help to beat the bug because it’s caused by a virus.”

The winter vomiting bug is so-called because it is more common in the winter months – but still circulates at other times of the year.

It is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK.

What are the main symptoms?

  • Suddenly feeling sick
  • Projectile vomiting
  • Watery diarrhoea

People also sometimes experience a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

How does it spread?

Norovirus spreads easily in public places such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

Norovirus is commonly called the winter vomiting bug. Image credit: Shutterstock / Vitalii Vodolazsk.

It is often passed on when small particles of vomit or faeces from an infected person get into another person’s mouth.

This is usually when someone with the virus breathes out in close proximity to another, when surfaces are contaminated, and when someone eats contaminated food.

It is most infectious from the start of symptoms until 48 hours after all symptoms have stopped.

Politicians and scientists have been warning of a potentially difficult winter as other seasonal viruses add to the strain caused by Covid-19.

NHS Fife preparing for ‘most challenging’ winter ever amid staff shortages and stretched resources

More from The Courier