A92 in Fife reopens after two separate crashes near Lochgelly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services were called to the A92 in Fife after a two-vehicle crash left part of the road closed.

The incident happened just after 5.30pm on Monday on the northbound carriageway, close to the Lochgelly junction.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing five police vehicles, two ambulances and two fire appliances at the scene, as well as debris on the road.

Long tailbacks have also formed as emergency crews continue to work at the scene of the crash.

It followed a separate incident minutes earlier on the same stretch of A92 involving one vehicle.

CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 19:42#A92 Lochgelly Northbound has fully reopened following an RTC All lanes running ✅ #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 6, 2021

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a request from the police at 5.42pm on Monday to assist following a two-car road traffic collision on the A92.

“Two appliances from Lochgelly station were despatched to the northbound carriageway close to the A92 Lochgelly slip road.

“Fire crews found no persons trapped in the vehicles and have since left the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two crashes on the A92 near the Lochgelly Interchange around 5.25pm on Monday, December 6.

“The first involved one-vehicle which left the road and the second involved two-vehicles.

“No-one was injured in either crash.”