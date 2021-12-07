‘Speak up before it’s too late’: Community council sets up drop-in for public views on 1,400-home Cupar North planning bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Speak up before it’s too late’: Community council sets up drop-in for public views on 1,400-home Cupar North planning bid

By Graham Brown
December 7 2021, 11.05am Updated: December 7 2021, 6.22pm
The ambitious Cupar North project was first mooted a decade ago.
Cupar residents are being urged not to miss the chance to have their say on a planning bid which could change the shape of the town.

The Cupar North plan would bring more than 1,400 new homes to local farmland.

And the proposal includes a new primary school and relief road, as well as a hotel, restaurant, retail and petrol station.

Persimmon Homes’ first lodged the application for the multi-million-pound scheme several years ago.

The housebuilder changed parts of the plan in response to previous public comment.

And the proposal is now finally progressing through the planning process.

Cupar North project
A previous Cupar North masterplan from 2014.

Cupar Community Council has until December 29 to lodge its comments with Fife Council.

It has led the body to organise a drop-in session for locals to air their views.

Hundreds of individual letters of comment – many opposed to the scale of the development – have already been submitted to planners.

But community council chairwoman Gina Logan said it is important as many people as possible take the opportunity to view the plans and have their say.

The drop-in will take place on Tuesday December 14.

It is taking place in the Old Parish Church Centre from 2pm to 7pm.

Gina said: “Cupar North is the biggest – and perhaps most controversial – development affecting Cupar for generations.

“Many people have told me they are really concerned about this plan.

“But they don’t feel their views and concerns have ever been listened to.

“Some also feel there are far too many groups involved in this plan – but no real community engagement or desire to achieve what is truly best for the community.”

Sustainability call

She added: “We know we need housing to meet a growing need.

“But Cupar North is a 20-year-old plan based on things we needed then.

“Times have changed and we need to create far more sustainable, smaller developments nearer services.

“Not sprawling estates that could erode so much of the landscape that is part of Cupar, increase the potential for problems like flooding and are so far out of town it will increase car dependency at a time when we need to reduce emissions.

Part of the proposed Cupar North site.

“The community council wants to give local people the chance to have their say.”

She added: “We would particularly like to hear from young people who this impacts on most.

“I hope as many local people as possible will come along to the drop-in session on Tuesday December 14 and have their say.

“If Cupar North goes ahead it will change Cupar forever.

“So we need to make our views known before it’s too late.”

