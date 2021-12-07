Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Latest Storm Barra forecast as winds hit 50mph in Dundee and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
December 7 2021, 2.53pm Updated: December 7 2021, 6.54pm

Weather stations are picking up an increase in wind speeds in Dundee and Fife as Storm Barra sets course across the UK.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit from around 3pm on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 60mph forecast in some parts of Tayside and Fife.

Latest Met Office predictions suggest the rain will turn heavy in Dundee from around this time as gusts begin to pick up into this afternoon.

First signs of snow in Fife

Meanwhile in Fife locals are reporting the first signs of snow, with flurries breaking through the rain showers in Glenrothes.

Snow is expected to be confined to higher ground, with the east of Scotland warned of disruption as a result of gale force winds rather than the white stuff.

Met Office meteorologist Claire Nasir says the storm will continue to affect Scotland through the next 12 to 24 hours.

She says high waves are being created by the storm as it slowly heads towards the north-east.

Wind speeds pick up as Storm Barra arrives in Dundee and Fife

The mercury is expected to hold around 1°C or 2°C throughout the day on Wednesday, but the Met Office says it is likely to feel much colder because of the wind.

Weather stations at Leuchars and in Dundee have recorded a rise in wind speeds throughout the afternoon, with a gusts of 48mph recorded at the Fife airbase.

South-easterly winds peaked at 40mph in Dundee according to the weather station at Riverside.

Travel has already been disrupted as a result of Storm Barra, with a raft of services across Scotland cancelled from 3pm onwards.

Full list of ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife cancelled due to Storm Barra

