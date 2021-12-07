VIDEO: Latest Storm Barra forecast as winds hit 50mph in Dundee and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Weather stations are picking up an increase in wind speeds in Dundee and Fife as Storm Barra sets course across the UK.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit from around 3pm on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 60mph forecast in some parts of Tayside and Fife.

Latest Met Office predictions suggest the rain will turn heavy in Dundee from around this time as gusts begin to pick up into this afternoon.

First signs of snow in Fife

Meanwhile in Fife locals are reporting the first signs of snow, with flurries breaking through the rain showers in Glenrothes.

Snow is expected to be confined to higher ground, with the east of Scotland warned of disruption as a result of gale force winds rather than the white stuff.

Met Office meteorologist Claire Nasir says the storm will continue to affect Scotland through the next 12 to 24 hours.

She says high waves are being created by the storm as it slowly heads towards the north-east.

The mercury is expected to hold around 1°C or 2°C throughout the day on Wednesday, but the Met Office says it is likely to feel much colder because of the wind.

Weather stations at Leuchars and in Dundee have recorded a rise in wind speeds throughout the afternoon, with a gusts of 48mph recorded at the Fife airbase.

South-easterly winds peaked at 40mph in Dundee according to the weather station at Riverside.

Travel has already been disrupted as a result of Storm Barra, with a raft of services across Scotland cancelled from 3pm onwards.