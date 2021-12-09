Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

Fife woman thanks good Samaritans who rushed to her aid after horrific crash

By Matteo Bell
December 9 2021, 4.15pm Updated: December 9 2021, 4.16pm
Lesley Paterson needed plastic surgery after the crash
Lesley Paterson needed plastic surgery after the crash

A Fife woman has thanked village residents who gave her blankets and medical treatment after a car crash on the A91.

Lesley Paterson was driving down the main road of Gateside village at 3.30pm on Sunday when she collided with a van coming the opposite way.

The 54-year-old, who hails from Craigrothie, was knocked unconscious by the crash, waking up inside her wrecked vehicle just a few moments later.

She said: “I came to with all the glass and smoke around me.

The wreckage of the crash.

“I tried to get out of the car but some of the local residents stopped me and said to wait for emergency services.

“The residents in Gateside were amazing.

“They came out and gave me blankets, stayed by my car.”

‘He helped to hold my face together’

Lesley also thanked Ross Millar, a passer-by who gave her medical treatment while she waited for emergency services.

“He stayed beside me and basically helped to hold my face together,” she said.

“Something had sliced my face — just missed my eye — and I had a huge cut along it.

“Ross was amazing. He was so calm and almost cheery, but not in a way that you wouldn’t want.

Lesley Paterson.

“There were two other men, Jace Marshall and Darren Marshall, and they stopped to divert the traffic so that the emergency services could get in.”

The injured motorist — who is a nurse herself — was taken to Ninewells Hospital for surgery after the crash.

She added: “I got taken to plastic and they did a good job with my face.

“I don’t know how bad it was before, they haven’t let me see the pictures yet.

“I also need to thank the staff and the doctors for all their help — they were amazing.”

Lesley’s vehicle after the crash.

Lesley is now recovering at home, however her Fiat 500L — which she only purchased four weeks before the incident — has been written off.

Enquiries into the crash ongoing

Police are looking into the crash.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crashing involving two vehicles on the A91 at Gateside around 3.45pm on Sunday, December 5.

“The road was fully cleared after the vehicles were recovered around 5.35pm.”

