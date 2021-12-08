Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife war hero sells medals for six-figure sum to help buy house for him and his children

By George Mair
December 8 2021, 5.43pm
Fife war hero Sergeant Major John Thompson.
Warrant officer John Thompson pictured in 2007 after receiving the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

A Fife war hero described as “one of the most decorated soldiers of the modern era” has sold his collection of medals for £150,000 to help buy a house for himself and his children.

Sergeant Major John “Tommo” Thompson, of 42 Commando, Royal Marines, won the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (C.G.C.) for selfless bravery during the “Battle of the Sluice Gate” in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2007.

The single dad-of-three had already been Mentioned in Despatches for the rescue of his Delta Company colleagues during a lethal engagement in Iraq in 2003.

His outstanding and excessively rare “double gallantry” group of seven medals was sold in Dix Noonan Webb’s Orders, Decorations, Medals and Militaria sale.

‘A stable life’

Dunfermline-born Thompson, 43, said he will use the proceeds to buy a home to help “secure a stable” life for his children.

He said: “It was a hard decision to sell these medals but I’m a great believer in living in the moment. That was before and this is now and actually the greatest challenge in my life is being a good parent.

“I’m a single parent of three children aged six, eight and 21, and I need to be able to create the best opportunities for them as they grow up.

“I am so thankful that I won these medals, that I have this opportunity to put a deposit down on a house and secure a stable life for my children.”

‘Selfless and courageous actions’

Thompson was awarded the C.G.C. for a display of bravery that led to the defeat of an overwhelming number of Taliban during an ambush and intense prolonged firefight at Habibollah Kalay, Helmand, on January 10 2007.

Pinned down under fire deep in Taliban territory, he engaged five separate enemy firing points.

His actions allowed the company to dismount their vehicles while he became the focus of “withering and accurate fire”.

Suffering burst eardrums from the proximity of rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and machine gun fire, and with his vehicle hit by numerous enemy rounds, he continued to engage the enemy despite the obvious personal dangers.

Running low on ammunition, and “without any regard whatsoever for his own safety”, he stayed in the killing area, engaging the enemy at only 50 metres.

The rear of the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross belonging to Sgt Major John Thompson.

It was later recorded that “his utterly selfless and courageous actions allowed the company to win the firefight”.

Pierce Noonan, CEO of Dix Noonan Webb, said: “Thompson is one of a very small band of soldiers of the modern era to have been formally recognised on more than one occasion for exceptional gallantry.

“During the course of his career he repeatedly placed himself in the thick of the action, bringing the fight to the enemy and saving the lives of his comrades on more than one occasion.”

Thomson claims proud Scottish roots, though he currently lives in Barnstaple, Devon.

He joined the Royal Marines in 1998.

Trained as a heavy weapons anti-tanks operator, he joined 40 Commando Royal Marines and deployed to Northern Ireland in 2000.

Act of bravery

The citation for Thompson’s C.G.C. states: “This contact was the fiercest the company had endured during the six-month tour.

“That mission success was achieved and no friendly casualties were sustained was attributable to the fortitude, bravery and level-headedness of Thompson in the face of overwhelming enemy fire.

“He displayed gallantry, determination, outstanding professionalism and exceptional leadership skills far beyond anything expected or imagined throughout the entire operation.

“This particular act of bravery led to the defeat of an overwhelming number of Taliban and was executed without any thought for his own safety.”

The medals belonging to Sgt Major John Thompson (left to right) the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross awarded in 2007; General Service medal, 1962-2007 – for service in Northern Ireland; Operational Service Medal 2000 – for service in Afghanistan; Iraq medal 2003-11; Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal; Accumulated Campaign Service Medal 2011; Royal Navy Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

Thompson’s courage under enemy fire had previously been recognised in the early days of the Iraq War, after his 40 Commando Delta Company was ambushed near El Yahudiyeh on March 30 2003.

His decisive action and willingness to expose himself to considerable danger under incoming fire – despite having already been stunned by an enemy RPG – disrupted the attack, regained the initiative and almost certainly saved the lives of a number of his team.

Conspicuous Gallantry Cross

The Conspicuous Gallantry Cross was instituted as a result of the 1993 review of the British honours system and is second in seniority only to the Victoria Cross.

The C.G.C. was awarded for the first time as a result of the Bosnian War in 1995 and to date 61 such awards have been made.

The medals in the group comprised the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (C.G.C.); General Service 1962-2007, Northern Ireland; Operational Service Medal 2000, for Afghanistan; Iraq 2003-11 with M.I.D. oak leaf; Jubilee 2012; Accumulated Campaign Service Medal 2011; Royal Navy L.S & G.C.

More from The Courier