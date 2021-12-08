A92: Restrictions on north-east Fife stretch following crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

All lanes on the A92 near the north-east Fife village of Rathillet have been restricted following a crash.

Drivers reported “standstill” traffic on a stretch of the Fife road on Wednesday evening with restrictions in both directions.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash not long after 6pm, with emergency services reportedly on the scene.

Delays expected

The collision has led to delays and tailbacks in the area, with motorists advised to use a different route.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Updates can be found on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter.

More to follow.