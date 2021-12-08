A92: Restrictions on north-east Fife stretch following crash By Katy Scott December 8 2021, 6.46pm Updated: December 8 2021, 7.02pm The collision has led to tailbacks in the area. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up All lanes on the A92 near the north-east Fife village of Rathillet have been restricted following a crash. Drivers reported “standstill” traffic on a stretch of the Fife road on Wednesday evening with restrictions in both directions. Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash not long after 6pm, with emergency services reportedly on the scene. Delays expected The collision has led to delays and tailbacks in the area, with motorists advised to use a different route. Police Scotland have been approached for comment. Updates can be found on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter. More to follow. More from The Courier Two in hospital after ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on A92 in Fife Two people in hospital after crash closes A92 near Cowdenbeath Police deal with three crashes on same stretch of A92 in Fife Tay bridge motorists headed for Fife faced delays following crash