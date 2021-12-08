A92: Woman taken to hospital after crash on north-east Fife stretch

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital following a crash on the A92 near the north-east Fife village of Rathillet.

All lanes on the motorway were restricted following the collision between a van and a car.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene at 5pm on Wednesday.

The female driver of the car was taken to hospital in an ambulance and the road reopened fully at 6:20pm.

Drivers reported “standstill” traffic on a stretch of the Fife road with restrictions in both directions.

The collision led to delays and tailbacks in the area, with motorists advised to use a different route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a van, on the A92 at Rathillet around 5pm on Wednesday December 8 2021.

“The female driver of the car has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“The road was re-opened around 6.20pm.”

Updates on road traffic incidents can be found on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter.