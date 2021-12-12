Police pull body from river in Fife as officers investigate ‘unexplained’ death of man By Steven Rae and Matteo Bell December 12 2021, 9.12am Updated: December 12 2021, 6.40pm The body was recovered from the River Leven near to the Sapphire Paper Mill in Leslie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Watchdog launches probe after man shot dead in incident with armed police Family of missing Perth man Malcolm Robertson informed after body pulled from River Tay Man dies in incident involving firearms officers in Kensington Israeli police officers questioned over death of Palestinian who stabbed man