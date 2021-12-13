Teenager, 15, injured by gang of youths in Glenrothes attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 15-year-old boy was left needing hospital treatment following an alleged attack by a gang of youths in Glenrothes.

The assault happened at the town’s bus station shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported seeing a large group of youths in an altercation with a lone male.

A number of others were also seen filming the incident on mobile phones.

The injured boy, who suffered facial injuries, later received treatment at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Appeal for information

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20pm on Saturday December 11, police received a report of a disturbance involving a number of youths at Glenrothes Bus Station.

“As a result of the incident, officers are making enquiries into the alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3680 of 11 December, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”