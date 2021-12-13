Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Teenager, 15, injured by gang of youths in Glenrothes attack

By Neil Henderson
December 13 2021, 2.34pm Updated: December 13 2021, 5.33pm
Police probing the alleged assault are appealing for witnesses to come forward..
A 15-year-old boy was left needing hospital treatment following an alleged attack by a gang of youths in Glenrothes.

The assault happened at the town’s bus station shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported seeing a large group of youths in an altercation with a lone male.

A number of others were also seen filming the incident on mobile phones.

The injured boy, who suffered facial injuries, later received treatment at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Appeal for information

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20pm on Saturday December 11, police received a report of a disturbance involving a number of youths at Glenrothes Bus Station.

“As a result of the incident, officers are making enquiries into the alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3680 of 11 December, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

