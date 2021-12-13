Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three nights of M90 slip road closures approaching Queensferry Crossing

By Neil Henderson
December 13 2021, 2.56pm Updated: December 13 2021, 3.30pm
A number of slip roads to the M90 north of the Queensferry Crossing will be closed over three nights.
A number of slip roads on the M90 approaching the Queensferry Crossing are to be closed to allow for three nights of essential repairs.

The closure of various approach roads will take place from 8pm until 6am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Similar closures will also take place overnight following week on December 20.

A number of diversion will be in place while the repairs are carried out.

Essential repairs

The closures are to allow for essential equipment repair works on the M90 north of the Queensferry Crossing in Fife.

Contractors will carry out repairs to traffic detection loops, which allow for data to be captured on traffic volumes.

Amey Plc, which will carry out the maintenance on behalf of Transport Scotland, say the closures will minimise disruption and ensure the safety of roadworkers.

On December 14 the M90 northbound slip at  junction 2a Halbeath will be closed with a  diversion to junction 3 and return southbound in place.

Diversions in place

Meanwhile on December 15 the A92 southbound link to the M90 at junction 2a Halbeath will be closed overnight.

A diversion to the junction 3 of the M90 and a return will be in place for motorists.

The following week on December 20 the junction 2 exit link at A823(M) on the M90 will be closed.

A diversion to junction 1 and a return on the northbound carriageway will be in place for motorists overnight.

Motorists are advised to expect longer journey times during the work period with all repairs expected to be completed on the dates subject to weather conditions.

The closures come just a week after the Queensferry Crossing was closed overnight to allow for emergency trials to be conducted.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org  or  @TrafficScotland on Twitter.

