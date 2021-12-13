Three nights of M90 slip road closures approaching Queensferry Crossing

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of slip roads on the M90 approaching the Queensferry Crossing are to be closed to allow for three nights of essential repairs.

The closure of various approach roads will take place from 8pm until 6am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Similar closures will also take place overnight following week on December 20.

A number of diversion will be in place while the repairs are carried out.

Essential repairs

The closures are to allow for essential equipment repair works on the M90 north of the Queensferry Crossing in Fife.

Contractors will carry out repairs to traffic detection loops, which allow for data to be captured on traffic volumes.

Amey Plc, which will carry out the maintenance on behalf of Transport Scotland, say the closures will minimise disruption and ensure the safety of roadworkers.

On December 14 the M90 northbound slip at junction 2a Halbeath will be closed with a diversion to junction 3 and return southbound in place.

Diversions in place

Meanwhile on December 15 the A92 southbound link to the M90 at junction 2a Halbeath will be closed overnight.

A diversion to the junction 3 of the M90 and a return will be in place for motorists.

The following week on December 20 the junction 2 exit link at A823(M) on the M90 will be closed.

A diversion to junction 1 and a return on the northbound carriageway will be in place for motorists overnight.

Motorists are advised to expect longer journey times during the work period with all repairs expected to be completed on the dates subject to weather conditions.

The closures come just a week after the Queensferry Crossing was closed overnight to allow for emergency trials to be conducted.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or @TrafficScotland on Twitter.