The death notice board helping grieving Fife families to spread the word

A Fife community is helping families spread the word when a loved one dies.

People in Kennoway have joined forces with three local funeral directors to place a public notice board in the middle of the town.

The idea was born after it emerged people didn’t know that friends and neighbours had passed away during lockdown.

Now, details of deaths and funeral services are being displayed on the board for all to see.

And Kennoway folk have given it the thumbs up, praising it as a valuable community service.

The wooden board, with a glass door, was made by members of Kennoway Community Shed.

The shed has a workshop full of tools and one of the members suggested it as a way of getting information out to local people.

The Co-op Funeralcare, Alex Little Funeral Directors and Brunton Funeral Directors all agreed to sponsor the initiative.

And they each have a key to display their own notices.

‘250 people said it was a good idea’

Community shed founder Bob McPhail said: “If anyone with links to our area passes away, with the family’s permission details of the funeral go on the notice board.

“One of the shed members didn’t know two of his neighbours had sadly passed away during lockdown last year.

“He mentioned it to another shed member, who came to me.”

Bob added that even if people did know about local deaths, it was sometimes difficult to keep track of funeral details.

“It’s taking three weeks or more to get a date for funeral so people can’t remember when it is.

“The board is at the shopping centre so people can just come down and remind themselves.

“On Facebook, more than 250 people said it was a good idea.”

Kennoway Community Shed is ‘very rewarding’

The notice board is the latest initiative completed by Kennoway Community Shed.

Members have previously raised money for new Christmas lights to brighten up the town.

And they created a memorial garden beside the war memorial.

The shed at Cotlands Park also allows people to share skills and spend time together in a bid to combat loneliness.

“Every time we do something it’s well-received in the community,” said Bob.

“It’s very rewarding, Anybody could be looking for help and we’re happy to provide it.”