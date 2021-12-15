Road branded ‘worst in Fife’ as cars damaged by potholes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Calls are growing for repairs to be carried out on what has been branded the “worst road in Fife” after cars were damaged by potholes.

Several drivers have reported punctures, damaged suspensions and smashed wheel rims due to the state of the surface on the A907 between Blairhall and Comrie.

Locals claim many of the holes are difficult to see because of a lack of lighting at night.

Gary Lees says his wife was left stranded with two punctures on the family car after hitting potholes on the road.

Drivers forced to pay hundreds of pounds

He said: “It cost around £160 to repair plus the cost of being towed.

“I did try and claim for the damage but gave up in the end as it was just too difficult.”

Another local, who has asked not to be identified, says damage to her vehicle amounted to £155 after hitting a pothole on the same stretch.

She said: “The pothole outside Comrie is absolutely shocking.

“I hit it on Friday night on our way to a family night out.

“It ripped my tyre and we were left sitting at the side of the road in Comrie waiting for a rescue vehicle to collect us.

“I also missed a family engagement, which I couldn’t get refunded, so it turned out to be be a very expensive night indeed.

“It has to be the worst road in Fife considering the amount of cars that are damaged.”

Spending on road defects fell during pandemic

In July, The Courier revealed that council spending on road defect repairs had tumbled during the pandemic despite more than 10,000 pot holes being fixed.

Meanwhile the Scottish Information Commissioner found Fife Council guilty of withholding information on potholes in the region.

Blairhall Community Council says it has contacted Fife Council on “numerous occasions” following complaints about the state of the A907.

Local councillor Mino Manekshaw says people should report issues directly to the local authority, rather than on social media.

He said: “With additional resources in place and a dedicated pothole team, those reports will feed in to the analysis and metrics that determine what roads and specific potholes are made a priority.”

Bill Liddle, Fife Council’s service manager, said: “This part of the A907 is being considered for repair and in the meantime, any defects will be made safe.”

How to report a pothole

Locals can report defects with roads or pavements using the Fife Council website.

The council says information on the fault or problem, and the exact location, should be submitted along with a photo where possible.