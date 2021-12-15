Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Road branded ‘worst in Fife’ as cars damaged by potholes

By Neil Henderson
December 15 2021, 11.32am Updated: December 15 2021, 11.34am
Locals say the A907 is Fife's worst for potholes.
Locals say the A907 is Fife's worst for potholes.

Calls are growing for repairs to be carried out on what has been branded the “worst road in Fife” after cars were damaged by potholes.

Several drivers have reported punctures, damaged suspensions and smashed wheel rims due to the state of the surface on the A907 between Blairhall and Comrie.

Locals claim many of the holes are difficult to see because of a lack of lighting at night.

Gary Lees says his wife was left stranded with two punctures on the family car after hitting potholes on the road.

Drivers forced to pay hundreds of pounds

He said: “It cost around £160 to repair plus the cost of being towed.

“I did try and claim for the damage but gave up in the end as it was just too difficult.”

Another local, who has asked not to be identified, says damage to her vehicle amounted to £155 after hitting a pothole on the same stretch.

She said: “The pothole outside Comrie is absolutely shocking.

It has to be the worst road in Fife considering the amount of cars that are damaged

“I hit it on Friday night on our way to a family night out.

“It ripped my tyre and we were left sitting at the side of the road in Comrie waiting for a rescue vehicle to collect us.

“I also missed a family engagement, which I couldn’t get refunded, so it turned out to be be a very expensive night indeed.

“It has to be the worst road in Fife considering the amount of cars that are damaged.”

Spending on road defects fell during pandemic

In July, The Courier revealed that council spending on road defect repairs had tumbled during the pandemic despite more than 10,000 pot holes being fixed.

Meanwhile the Scottish Information Commissioner found Fife Council guilty of withholding information on potholes in the region.

Blairhall Community Council says it has contacted Fife Council on “numerous occasions” following complaints about the state of the A907.

Councillor Mino Manekshaw.

Local councillor Mino Manekshaw says people should report issues directly to the local authority, rather than on social media.

He said: “With additional resources in place and a dedicated pothole team, those reports will feed in to the analysis and metrics that determine what roads and specific potholes are made a priority.”

Bill Liddle, Fife Council’s service manager, said: “This part of the A907 is being considered for repair and in the meantime, any defects will be made safe.”

How to report a pothole

Locals can report defects with roads or pavements using the Fife Council website.

The council says information on the fault or problem, and the exact location, should be submitted along with a photo where possible.

More from The Courier