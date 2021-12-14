Pensioner’s window smashed as tirade of vandalism continues in Rosyth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Vandals have smashed a window at the home of a pensioner in Rosyth – the latest in a spate of anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police are investigating after the attack on a house in Park Lea on Friday evening.

Residents say an object was thrown at the property of an elderly resident.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said the damage was the latest in a series of incidents in recent months.

“It’s disgusting and also worrying as it just seems to continue,” she added.

“Neighbours are concerned for their homes and their property.”

Police had stepped up patrols in the area earlier in the year in bid to tackle the problem.

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a window damaged at a property on Park Lea in Rosyth around 10pm on Friday December 10.

“The incident happened around 7pm that evening.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3518 of December 10.”