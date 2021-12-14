Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Pensioner’s window smashed as tirade of vandalism continues in Rosyth

By Neil Henderson
December 14 2021, 4.37pm Updated: December 14 2021, 5.12pm
Police are continuing to carry out inquiries in the area.
Vandals have smashed a window at the home of a pensioner in Rosyth – the latest in a spate of anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police are investigating after the attack on a house in Park Lea on Friday evening.

Residents say an object was thrown at the property of an elderly resident.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said the damage was the latest in a series of incidents in recent months.

“It’s disgusting and also worrying as it just seems to continue,” she added.

“Neighbours are concerned for their homes and their property.”

Police had stepped up patrols in the area earlier in the year in bid to tackle the problem.

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a window damaged at a property on Park Lea in Rosyth around 10pm on Friday December 10.

“The incident happened around 7pm that evening.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3518 of December 10.”

