Fife couple’s new business helps charities that supported them through toddler’s life-saving cancer treatment

By Claire Warrender
December 15 2021, 7.25am
Isla, 5, with mum Laura, dad Andrew and big brother Leyton, 8. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.
A Fife couple whose toddler daughter underwent life-saving cancer treatment are repaying the charities that helped them through their darkest hour.

Laura and Andrew Cairns were devastated when Isla was diagnosed with the rare bone cancer Ewing Sarcoma when she was just 16-months-old.

They and then four-year-old son Leyton felt helpless as she endured chemotherapy and then proton radiation therapy in a hospital in the USA.

The Cairns family at home in Coaltown of Wemyss.

Now, two-and-a-half-years since Isla finished her treatment, she is still in remission and doing well.

But the Coaltown of Wemyss family have never forgotten the local charities, including Love Oliver and Jak’s Den, that supported them through her illness.

They were also helped by It’s Good 2 Give, which provides practical support to cancer patients and their families.

And they have now launched a new online platform called Patchwork to let the organisations promote themselves as they bid for vital funding.

Other charities have also signed up to the venture and it is beginning to grow.

“These charities did so much for us during Isla’s illness and really made a huge difference to us,” said Laura.

“It’s difficult for them to prove what they do so we’re helping them showcase their work.”

‘It’s our time to give something back’

Andrew is a software engineer and created Patchwork in his spare time.

“He wanted to use his skills to benefit the third sector,” Laura said.

Laura described Isla’s cancer diagnosis as the scariest, most traumatic time of her and Andrew’s lives.

And she said the support of charities was invaluable as the tot’s condition rapidly deteriorated.

Isla is now in remission and doing well. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.

As Isla, now 5, was sedated and moved to intensive care, the family was provided with accommodation near the hospital.

“It meant we could be by her side without our family being separated,” Laura said.

“As charities heard of Isla’s struggle they did all they could to help and support us.”

The help included snacks to eat on the ward so neither parent had to leave Isla’s side and fun activities for her and Leyton, now 8.

They were also given safe havens to visit while immuno-suppressed and gifts for the children.

And financial support was provided as the couple took time off work.

This helped them travel the 4,000 miles to Florida to complete Isla’s treatment.

“Some things were bigger than others but it all eased the burden,” Laura added.

“It was all things we just couldn’t think about while Isla was so ill.

“Each charity helped us cope through our darkest days but they were also helping many other families in our situation.

“It is now our time to give something back.”

‘I’m in awe’

Patchwork helps the organisations tell their stories and post on social media.

It also provides a simple way to embed content on the charities’ own websites.

And every month it puts the spotlight on one of the charities that have signed up.

Last month it was It’s Good 2 Give, while Fife-based Love Oliver features in December.

Isla and Leyton presented £5,000 to Jennifer Gill of Love Oliver last year.

Andrew and Laura are giving their services free of charge to the charities that helped them but others pay just £16 per month.

“I’m in awe of the people who run these charities because most of them have suffered their own heartache and are then doing this for other people,” said Laura.

“Andrew gets up early to do it before his work and I do a few days a week when the kids are at school,

“It doesn’t bring in a big income but it’s growing.”