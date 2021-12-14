Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Dolphin stranded in Fife euthanised just 24 hours after first rescue

By Alasdair Clark
December 14 2021, 5.40pm Updated: December 14 2021, 5.55pm
The dolphin was found just 24 hours after it was first rescued (Pic: BDMLR)
A dolphin stranded in Fife on Monday has had to be euthanised after it became stuck on the beach for a second time.

The animal was discovered earlier today not far from the area it was first discovered on Monday.

Rescuers had been able to re-float the dolphin, but less than 24 hours later a member of the public spotted it again on Tuesday at Crombie Point in Fife.

It was believed the dolphin may have originally become stranded after searching for her calf, which was found dead on Monday.

The dolphin was re-discovered on Tuesday by a member of the public but had to be euthanised

It is not known if the second strand was due to a health condition or related to the animal’s missing calf.

The dolphin was foaming at the mouth and breathing rapidly in distress when it was rediscovered, and mammal medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity found the adult female’s condition had “deteriorated considerably”.

BDMLR said that due to uncertainty about how long the dolphin had been stranded for, the decision was made not to attempt a re-float.

“When our medics arrived and reassessed her, it was clear her condition had considerably deteriorated from the day before, and due to the fact that it wasn’t exactly clear how long she had been beached for, the decision was made not to attempt a refloat,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s uncertain whether she had restranded due to an underlying health condition from the previous stranding, or due to implications with her calf.”

The dolphin was euthanised by a vet from the SSPCA, and a post mortem is to be carried out by experts from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme.

