‘We’ve become addicted’: Fife wild swimmers brave winter weather to raise more than £10,000 for charity

Wild swimming in some of Fife’s most beautiful sea pools surged in popularity over the summer.

But only the hardiest of swimmers continue to brave the chilly Firth of Forth during a Scottish winter.

Yet a group of East Neuk women threw caution to the wind every morning during November to swim lengths of Cellardyke tidal pool.

And not only was it an exhilarating experience, but they raised £10,500 for Cancer Research UK’s Cold Water Challenge in the process.

We spoke to one of the participants about how they coped with the brisk mornings, the fun they had and what the future holds for the pool.

‘It isn’t as bad as people think’

Linda McBride was one of eight Cellardyke women taking part in the Cold Water Challenge.

The gift shop owner was joined by fellow businesswoman Daryl Wilson, nurse Ann Malcolm and pals Caroline MacDonald, Marjory Buchan, Laura Jane Duncan, Margaret Lindsay and Elise Methven.

All were keen swimmers aged between their early 30s and mid 60s and had witnessed the effect of cancer on loved ones.

Linda said the challenge was brilliant.

“The cold water isn’t as bad as people think,” she said.

“November was kind to us and the coldest it got was five degrees. It was usually between five and nine degrees.

“There were days when I felt it was better in the water than out, to be honest.”

You wouldn’t believe the laughs we had.” Linda McBride.

The swimming itself was great fun.

“We went every day in November, rain or shine, and we’ve become addicted ” said Linda.

“You wouldn’t believe the laughs we had.”

The camaraderie combined with the cold water created a buzz that improved everyone’s mental wellbeing.

“When it’s really cold you get pins and needles but once you push past that, it’s like an adrenaline rush,” Linda said.

Stunning sunrises and an all-day breakfast

Cancer Research UK’s Cold Water Challenge didn’t require everyone to swim in the sea – a 30 second cold shower each day would have been enough.

But that didn’t appeal to Linda, who said: “Personally, I couldn’t think of anything worse than standing under a cold shower.”

And of course, you don’t get to experience stunning sunrises over the Isle of May from the shower.

They met at 7am each day and swam at least four lengths together.

The ladies were also well prepared for the shock of getting out of the pool.

All their towels were wrapped in hot water bottles and dry robes and fleecy hoodies were on hand.

“It’s certainly not high fashion,” laughed Linda.

The women’s adrenaline was so high at the end of their challenge that they took off for a celebratory breakfast at The Waterfront in Anstruther, which turned into an all day event.

Linda said: “A lot of people came down to the pool to support us and cheer us on.

“And the breakfast that lasted all day was a nice way to end such a brilliant challenge.”

And they’ve had such a great time they plan to keep swimming throughout the winter.

Cellardyke tidal pool restoration

The women promoted their venture on Facebook and were delighted when donations began pouring in.

However, the social media posts also raised awareness of the ongoing work to restore the old pool.

Known locally as The Bathie, it had lain unattended for 40 years until a group of locals stepped up in June.

Their efforts were given a £40,500 boost three months later thanks to a grant from a community group and the work will begin in earnest in the new year.

It will start with a structural survey and work to improve access.

This is something Linda approves of.

“The challenge of Cellardyke tidal pool is getting in and out because it’s quite slippy and quite rocky,” she said.

“For me, that’s more of a challenge than the cold.

“To get in, you have to walk along the sea wall and then climb down an iron ladder.”

Plans for the pool include removing the ladder and creating a new ramp access.

This will make it easier for swimmers who have been increasing in numbers over the last few months.

The popularity of wild swimming in the East Neuk has grown and Cellardyke is one of several villages to use its tidal pool.