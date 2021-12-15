Bespoke sheep dipping tool stolen from Fife factory By Neil Henderson December 15 2021, 5.46pm The distinctive mobile sheep dip which has gone missing from Fife factory. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Bikes, scooters and tools worth £1,400 stolen from Dundee shed Police probe as tools stolen from two vans in Perthshire town Work begins on 105-home development at former Fife linoleum factory Cars worth £60,000 ‘stolen to order’ from Dunfermline driveway