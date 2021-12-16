Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Cupar named Scotland’s most popular rural town for house-buyers – here’s why

By Claire Warrender
December 16 2021, 7.15am
An aerial view of Cupar.
Cupar is a popular place to live. Picture courtesy of Granite Creative Productions.

Cupar is the most in-demand rural town in Scotland for home-buyers just now.

According to property website Right Move, the Fife town ranks just behind Frodsham in Cheshire as the most desirable town of its type in the UK.

And it’s the only area north of the border on the site’s list of top 10 locations for people looking for their dream home.

Cupar has many independent businesses.
Cupar is proving popular with home-buyers. Picture courtesy of CuparNow.

Right Move ranked towns, villages and hamlets with populations of fewer than 100,000 people.

And it found the most popular ones offered a good range of period houses, as well as handy rail links to major cities.

For those living in Cupar, the market town’s appeal is no surprise.

But what is it about the area that attracts people and makes them want to stay?

Cupar has ‘serious country houses and a vibrant town centre’

The average asking price for a house in Cupar is £215,356 – well below any of the other nine towns ranked.

Right Move says: “There are some serious country houses on the outskirts of this ancient town in east Scotland, and its location just 10 miles or so from the glorious east coast is hard to beat.

“Alongside farmhouses and stone-built cottages, Cupar offers affordable houses and flats in the vibrant town centre.

“Commuter trains to Edinburgh take just over an hour.”

A view of Cupar from Hill of Tarvit.
The view of Cupar from the summit of Hill of Tarvit.

But Cupar solicitor Bill Pagan says there’s more to it than that.

Bill is chairman of Cupar Development Trust and has had family living and working in the town since 1827.

He says: “Cupar is punching above its weight and there are a lot of reasons people want to come here.

“One of the main ones is it’s so easy to get to Cupar.

“We’re on the main railway line but we’re also at the crossroad for Stagecoach Express buses.

It’s a great place to both live and work.”

Businessman Jim Hair.

“Buses come from Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and St Andrews and you can get a bus direct to Glasgow airport.

“That means it’s easy to travel out but also very easy for family of people who live in Cupar to visit.”

Independent shops and a welcoming atmosphere

Bill adds: “I live in the town centre and within walking distance I have four supermarkets and endless local quality independent shops.

“I can get anything done within about a five to six minute walk.

“And we’re very welcoming – people are absolutely delighted when others move into the town.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Thomson, chairman of the CuparNow steering group, says the last 20 months have changed many people’s thinking and many are looking to make life changing moves.

Crossgate, Cupar, where there are many independent businesses.

“Cupar’s town is vibrant and through CuparNow we are working hard to make more people more aware of all that the town has to offer,” he says.

Jim Hair, chairman of ABCD (the Association of Businesses in Cupar and District) agrees.

He set up his accountancy business in the town 40 years ago and says: “I’ve been here ever since and never regretted it for a moment.

“It looks like the rest of the UK is wakening up to the fact that this is a great place to both live and work.”

Right Move’s 10 most in-demand rural locations for buyers

  1. Frodsham, Cheshire – average asking price £322,242.
  2. Cupar, Fife –  £215,356.
  3. Manningtree, Essex –  £376,764.
  4. Cromer, Norfolk – £275,106.
  5. St Ives, Cornwall – £494,393.
  6. Iver, Buckinghamshire – £633,810.
  7. Carnforth, Lancashire – £261,986.
  8. Denham, Uxbridge, Middlesex – £601,585.
  9. Alnwick, Northumberland – £260,183.
  10. Pulborough, West Sussex – £613,589.

Take a look at some of the houses for sale in Cupar.